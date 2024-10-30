Pitt LB Earns Bednarik Award Recognition
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis has starred on defense in 2024, earning himself national recognition.
Louis earned a spot on the Chuck Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List. The Maxwell Football Club awards this honor to the best college football player in the country.
Louis has started all seven games at Star or outside linebacker and has made 60 tackles (26 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, eight quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one interception and one pass breakup.
His best performances came in the 38-34 comeback win vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 14 in Week 3 and the 34-24 win on the road over North Carolina on Oct. 5 in Week 6, earning ACC Linebacker of the Week honors.
Louis had a season-high 13 tackles (five solo), 0.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and the game-sealing interception of Mountaineers redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene.
He would make nine tackles (five solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and the game-winning sack on the final Tar Heels drive, giving the Panthers their first ever win in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louis has put in two solid performances these past two weeks at home as well, with the defense stepping up in place of the offense, who dominated throughout the season prior.
He made 12 tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss and a sack in the slim, 17-15 win over Cal on Oct. 12 in Week 7. He also had six tackles (three solo) against Syracuse on Oct. 24 in Week 9, including a pick-six he took back 59 yards.
Four Panthers linebackers, including Louis, made interceptions off of Orange senior quarterback Kyle McCord, with sophomore Rasheem Biles and Braylan Lovelace also returning pick-sixes and sixth year Brandon George catching his off the ground. Sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass also tipped the fifth and final interception of McCord right into the hands of senior defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Louis and the other starting linebackers, George at Mike and both Lovelace and Biles at Money, had little starting experience prior to this season, with Louis starting twice last year. They've proven that they deserve to hold their spots and embraced a shark mentality.
He played in nine games and started two games in 2023, making 19 tackles (five solo), including 1.5 tackles for loss. He also played in four games as a true freshman in 2022, preserving a redshirt.
Louis hails from East Orange, N.J. and played for East Orange Campus High School. He made 118 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception as a senior in 2021, leading his team to a 13-0 record and the North Jersey, Group 5 Regional Championship, while earning First Team All-New Jersey honors.
