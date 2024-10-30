Pitt QB Named Candidate for National Award
PiTTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein is putting on one of the best seasons in program history and has earned national recognition for it.
The Davey O'Brien Award, which recognizes the best quarterback in college football, named Holstein as a candidate for his play this season. Fans can bolster his chances of winning the award by liking posts from their account on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram, which earns bonus Selection Committee votes.
Holstein came to Pitt this offseason, transferring from Alabama. He has thrived in new Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell's scheme and has changed the way the team operates on the attack.
He has completed 138-of-215 passes, 64.2%, for 1808 yards and 17 touchdowns to five interceptions coming into this game. He also had 62 carries for 286 yards, 4.6 yards per carry, and three touchdowns through seven games this season.
Holstein has earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times, Davey O'Brien Award Weekly honors twice and Walter Camp Award Weekly honors once.
He played a big role in comebacks in back-to-back games vs. Power Four opponents. He led three touchdown drives and the last drive for the game-winning field goal on the road vs. Cincinnati in Week 2, after Pitt was down 27-6 midway through the fourth quarter.
Holstein also led two touchdown drives late vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3 at Acrisure Stadium, to end a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining, and win 38-34.
He had another great games in the 34-24 win vs. North Carolina on the road on Oct. 5. He completed 25-of-42 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, while also leading Pitt on the ground with 10 rushes for 76 yards and one touchdown, giving him four scores in the victory.
The 381 passing yards is the most for a Pitt freshman quarterback in a single game, breaking the record of 366 passing yards that Alex Van Pelt set against then ranked No. 9 rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in a 31-31 tie in Morgantown on Sept. 30, 1989.
Holstein earned Davey O'Brien Award weekly honors for his play vs. the Mountaineers and the Tar Heels.
His only game where he struggled in was against Cal, completing 50% of his passes and throwing two interceptions.
Holstein completed 11-of-15 completed 11-of-15 passes for 108 yards vs. Syracuse, including a 20-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee in the second quarter and a 29-yard pass over the middle to redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. to start the fourth quarter, before departing with an injury.
The 7-0 start for Pitt is the best since 1982, when Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior.
