Report: Pitt Star Makes Preseason Top 20 Impact Players
Seven sacks on the year would be considered solid production by most edge rushers, and many cornerbacks would be very satisfied notching four interceptions over the course of a season, especially if they notched a pick-six. So, it caught a lot of attention when Pitt Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis pulled off both statistical feats.
No wonder he earned All-American honors; along with the seven sacks and the four picks (returning one for a touchdown), Louis recorded 101 total tackles, an impressive16 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Many of his big plays came when the Panthers needed it most. Others surfaced early in contests, setting the tone and pulling the momentum in a favorable direction. It was a level of playmaking so consistently that Louis earned a significant preseason nod this week from Sports Illustrated.
On Friday, Sports Illustrated college sports writer Bryan Fischer put together a preseason primer headlined "College Football’s Top 20 Impact Players for the 2025 Season."
While it wouldn't have been a shock to find Louis slip just outside of that top group given the abundance of dynamic talent from coast to coast, the redshirt junior made the list
"An easy preseason candidate to be ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Louis stuffs the stat sheet in pretty much every way imaginable," Fischer's Louis analysis read. "He blocks kicks, he returns pick-sixes, rushes the passer and racks up double-digit tackle games with ease."
It's worth noting some of his single-game performances, including arguably Pitt's most intense, competitive, high-octane outing of the season in the renewed rivalry with West Virginia.
Louis finished with a season-high 13 total tackles that day along with a tackle for loss, an interception, and a pass breakup, crucial contributions in the narrow 38-34 victory.
He also notched two sacks and four tackles for loss versus Clemson, and in Pittsburgh's loss with the widest margin, a 37-9 disappointment versus Louisville, the Jersey product put together double-digit tackles and a tackle for loss.
Louis was one of three linebackers making the Top 20, alongside Sonny Styles of Ohio State and Anthony Hill Jr. from Texas. Click here for the full report from Bryan Fischer.
