Pitt Defensive Duo Suffer Season Ending Injuries

The Pitt Panthers will be without two defensive players for the rest of the season.

Mitchell Corcoran

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will be without defensive players for the rest of the season.

Defensive end Zach Crothers and cornerback Nigel Maynard have both suffered season-ending injuries, Pat Narduzzi announced today.

Crothers first hit the ACC availability report two weeks ago for the game against Boston College. He was listed as questionable for the first two report updates and was ruled out on game day. He was then ruled out for all of this past week against Florida State.

Maynard appeared on the injury list for the first time last week and was ruled out on the initial report.

Crothers has played a significant role on Pitt's defense this season. He appeared in the first four games of the season and totaled 15 tackles, three for a loss and 1.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman.

Maynard is also in his redshirt freshman season and has yet to record any stats in his collegiate career.

Both players were removed from this week's depth chart against Syracuse. Crothers' spot behind Jimmy Scott is now filled by redshirt sophomore Maverick Gracio. Maynard's spot behind Tamon Lynum and Shawn Lee Jr. is now occupied by redshirt freshman Zion Ferguson.

Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Zach Carothers (5) sacks Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jadyn Glasser (15)
Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Zach Carothers (5) sacks Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jadyn Glasser (15) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Injuries Thin Pitt Panthers Defense

The defensive end depth continues to thin with the news of Corthers' injury. Blaine Spires has been out the past two weeks, Joey Zelinsky was out last week and Jaeden Moore has yet to play this season.

Isaiah Neal has transitioned from defensive tackle to end and will likely remain there indefinitely. The only other active defensive ends on the two-deep are Scott, Gracio and Nate Temple. Neal and Scott received the bulk of the snaps against Florida State, with Gracio and Temple as the clear reserves.

The cornerback room has not been hit nearly as hard as the defensive ends. Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum suffered injuries earlier in the season and are both active now. The only corner on the two-deep who has missed significant time this season is Rashan Murray.

