Pitt Receives Visit From Former Purdue Starting LB

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers hosted Purdue transfer linebacker Alex Sanford Jr. on Jan. 11, Nathan Breisinger of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported.

Pitt continues to search for more linebacker depth after All-American Kyle Louis declared for the NFL Draft and All-ACC linebacker Rasheem Biles transferred to Texas. The starting linebacker duo combined for 179 tackles, 5.5 sacks, six pass breakups, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and four touchdowns in 2025.

Pitt recently received a commitment from Memphis transfer DeMarco Ward, who had a career-best season of 63 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions and two touchdowns. But the Panthers missed out on Buffalo transfer Dion Crawford, who committed to Michigan State on Jan. 11.

The Panthers also reportedly hosted Holy Cross transfer Lathan Croley for a visit last week. Like Ward, Croley also had a breakout year of 80 take downs, 2.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks as a sophomore.

Pitt is currently set to return starter Braylan Lovelace, along with top reserves Cam Lindsey, Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin.

Looking At Sanford's College Career

Sanford was a consensus three-star recruit out of Oxford High School in Mississippi, where he was a four-year varsity player and tallied over 100 tackles in three of his four seasons. In all, Sanford recorded 342 tackles, 58 for a loss, 16 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five recoveries and four pass breakups.

Sanford spent his first two seasons of college at Arkansas, where he played in 23 games, all mostly on special teams, and registered just one tackle.

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Sterling Smith (3) celebrates with Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Alex Sanford Jr. (10) Saturday, April 12, 2025, during the spring showcase at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He transferred to Purdue following the 2024 season and started nine of 12 games for the Boilermakers. Sanford subsequently posted career-highs of 46 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

Sanford stands at 6-foot-1, 232 pounds and will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination, along with his redshirt available if he plays in four games or fewer next season.

Evaluating Pitt's LB Room

It will be nearly impossible for Pitt to replace the talent of Biles and Louis, but even reaching a fraction of their production through portal additions would be a win.

Pitt has plenty of depth at linebacker, but most of those reserves lack extensive in-game experience. That's where a player like Ward, a rising redshirt junior, or Sanford, a rising senior, could be beneficial, even though they won't be long-term solutions.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt