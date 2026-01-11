Pitt Lands FCS Transfer Kicker

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers received a commitment from Northern Arizona transfer kicker Samuel Hunsaker on Jan. 10, he announced on X.

Hunsaker has played two seasons with the Lumberjacks and will have two more years of eligibility. In his time with Northern Arizona, Hunsaker has made 15 of 22 field goal attempts with a long of 50, and is 63-for-64 on PATs.

After a great OV and talks with @CoachDuzzPittFB i’m grateful to say i’ve committed to @Pitt_FB pic.twitter.com/OevKhafB3Z — Samuel Hunsaker (@SamuelHunsaker_) January 11, 2026

Pitt needed to add a kicker either through the transfer portal or through the high school ranks after true freshman second-team All-ACC kicker and Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Trey Butkowski transferred to Michigan after one season with the Panthers.

Butkowski finished his first collegiate season by making 20 of 23 field goal attempts and 43 of 44 PATs. Butkowski broke the program record for most consecutive field goal makes with 16 and has a career-long of 47 yards.

Hunsaker is the second FCS special teamer Pitt has landed in the transfer portal. The Panthers have also added Idaho State transfer punter Gabe Russo.

Hunsaker is from Gilbert, Ariz. and played high school ball for ALA-Queen Creek, where he made 11 or 12 field goal attempts with a long of 50 yards and went a perfect 42-for-42 on PATs in his only season of high school football. He was also a standout soccer player in high school.

Sep 29, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; American Leadership Academy Patriots kicker Samuel Hunsaker (28) kicks the ball at Mountain Pointe High School s football field in Phoenix on Sept. 29, 2023. | Diannie Chavez / USA TODAY NETWORK

As a true freshman, Hunsaker kicked in six games where he made 4 of 7 field goal tries with a long of 47-yards and made 18 of 19 PATs.

In his sophomore season, Hunsaker had his best season yet, connecting on 11 of 15 field goal attempts with a long of 50 yards and making all 45 PATs. He was also a Fred Mitchell Award Semifinalist, which recognizes the top place kicker at the FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA levels.

Hunsaker is now the only place kicker on Pitt's roster. Sam Carpenter, Butkowski's backup, also entered the transfer portal, but has not committed to another school yet.

