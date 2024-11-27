Pitt Snap Count vs. Louisville Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, in a 37-9 blowout loss to the Louisville Cardinals on the road in Week 13, 37-9.
Pitt had a strong first drive, but it ended in a turnover and the day would continue to get worse from there, as they suffered injuries and struggled on both sides of the ball.
Pitt Snap Count vs. Louisville
Offense
Quarterback
Nate Yarnell-44
Eli Holstein-12
David Lynch-11
Running Back
Desmond Reid-49
Juelz Goff-12
Derrick Davis Jr.-6
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.-62
Kenny Johnson-62
Konata Mumpfield-51
Daejon Reynolds-21
Zion Fowler-El: 5
Tight End
Gavin Barthlomew-39
Jake Overman-28
Offensive Lineman
Right Tackle Isaiah Montgomery-67
Right Guard BJ Williams-67
Center Terrence Moore-67
Left Guard Ryan Jacoby-59
Left Guard Jason Collier Jr.-8
Left Tackle Ryan Baer-67
Defense
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott-37
Nate Matlack-36
Chief Borders-30
Sincere Edwards-21
Nate Temple-15
David Oijegbe-7
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons-38
Nick James-36
Francis Brewu-25
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-24
Jahsear Whittington-13
Nakhi Johnson-7
Linebacker
Kyle Louis-65
Rasheem Biles-44
Keye Thompson-43
Braylan Lovelace-37
Brandon George-28
Jeremiah Marcelin-2
Cornerback
Rashad Battle-49
Ryland Gandy-45
Tamarion Crumpley-36
Noah Biglow-10
Tamon Lynum-2
Safety
Donovan McMillon-64
Javon McIntyre-48
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-21
Cruce Brookins-12
Jesse Anderson-8
Special Teams
Coverage Team/Defense
Nick Lapi-18
Josh McCarty-17
Chief Borders-16
Braylan Lovelace-14
Kyle Louis-14
Jeremiah Marcelin-13
Dylan Bennett-13
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-12
Malachi Thomas-10
Cruce Brookins-10
Javon McIntyre-10
Shadarian Harrison-9
Derrick Davis Jr.-9
Jake McConnachie-9
Allen Bryant-8
Donovan McMillon-8
David Ojiegbe-7
Ryland Gandy-7
Rashad Battle-7
Rasheem Biles-6
Gavin Bartholomew-5
Jake Overman-5
Jesse Anderson-4
Sean FitzSimmons-4
Brandon George-4
Nakhi Johnson-3
Keye Thompson-3
Francis Brewu-2
Nick James-2
Tamarion Crumpley-2
Ryan Carretta-1
BJ Williams-1
Isaiah Montgomery-1
Jackson Brown-1
Ryan Baer-1
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-1
Terrence Enos Jr.-1
Tamon Lynum-1
Jason Collier Jr.-1
Kick/Punt Return
Kenny Johnson-9
Desmond Reid-2
Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper
LS Nilay Upadhyayula-5
Punter Caleb Junko-5
PK Ben Sauls-3
Holder Cam Guess-1
LS Nico Crawford-1
Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein started the game for Pitt vs. Louisville after missing the last game, a loss vs. No. 20 Clemson at home in Week 12, due to an injury he suffered in the loss to Virginia at home in Week 11.
Holstein threw an interception on the first drive, ending a long possession in the red zone, and then suffered an injury in the second quarter, knocking him out of the rest of the game.
Redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell came in for Holstein for the next two quarters and then walk-on redshirt freshman quarterback David Lynch came in late in the third quarter for the final two drives of the game.
Freshman running back Juelz Goff played in his first game for the Panthers, with 12 snaps. Redshirt freshman Zion Fowler-El also got five snaps himself.
Sixth year defensive lineman Nate Temple, who missed the first 10 games of the season, made his season debut with 15 snaps. He suffered a leg injury back in March, with the program previously announcing he was out for the season.
Pitt also made changes on the offensive line, with redshirt sophomore Isaiah Montgomery getting his second start at right tackle and sixth year Ryan Jacoby back in the starting lineup at left guard. Redshirt junior Terrence Moore had to start at center with fellow redshirt junior Terrence Moore out.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Preview: No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Battles No. 3 Louisville
- Former Pitt LB Signs Revenue Sharing Deal
- Pitt Football Offers Western Carolina OL Transfer
- Buccaneers Get Major News On Injured Pitt Star
- Pitt Continues Rise in ESPN Bracketology
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt