Pitt Releases GameAbove Sports Bowl Depth Chart

Pitt Panthers released their GameAbove Sports Bowl depth chart.

Dominic Campbell

Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr. (5) celebrates an interception against the Syracuse Orange during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers released their depth chart for the GameAbove Sports Bowl vs. Toledo.

The Panthers made numerous changes to the depth chart, as there were 14 players who departed for the transfer portal following the end of the regular season.

Former Pitt quarterbacks in redshirt junior Nate Yarnell and Ty Dieffenbach both left for the transfer portal, with Yarnell landing at Texas State. Redshirt freshman/walk-on David Lynch is the backup and may start if fellow redshirt freshman Eli Holstein isn't healthy for the game.

There is also change for the Panthers at running back, as senior Rodney Hammond Jr. entered the transfer portal and redshirt junior Derrick Davis Jr. suffered an injury vs. the Boston College Eagles in Week 14.

Freshman Juelz Goff will serve as the backup behind All-American junior Desmond Reid. Walk-on redshirt freshman/walk-on Caleb Williams is third string.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Daejon Reynolds went into the transfer portal, with redshirt freshman Zion Fowler-El taking his place behind senior Konata Mumpfield.

Pitt officially listed redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer as the starter at left tackle, with fellow redshirt sophomore Jackson Brown as his backup. Redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr. and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Montgomery are the starter and backup at right tackle, respectively.

Redshirt freshman Ryan Caretta, who is already the backup for sophomore BJ Williams at right guard, is the backup at center behind redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper. Previous backup center, redshirt junior Terrence Moore, entered the transfer portal and landed at Toledo.

The Panthers lost redshirt junior defensive tackles Nakhi Johnson and Elliot Donald, plus redshirt freshman defensive end David Ojiegbe to the transfer portal. They also lost redshirt senior defensive tackle Anthony Johnson to a career-ending injury.

This puts redshirt sophomore Sean FitzSimmons and Isaiah "Ghost" Neal as the starters at one defensive tackle spot and redshirt sophomore Nick James and freshman Francis Brewu as the starters at the other.

It also moves redshirt freshman defensive end Maverick Gracio to the third-string at defensive end, behind starter in redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott and backup in redshirt junior Chief Borders.

Pitt listed sophomore Rasheem Biles as the first starter at Money Linebacker, ahead of fellow sophomore Braylan Lovelace, who they also listed as a starter, but is below Biles.

Fellow sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass, who was the backup for All-American in redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis at Star Linebacker, entered the transfer portal. The Panthers listed both Lovelace and Biles as the backups to Louis there.

Pitt placed redshirt freshman Shadarian Harrison as the third string cornerback, behind starter in redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy and backup in redshirt senior Tamon Lynum.

Redshirt junior Noah Biglow, who was a backup at cornerback, departed for Louisiana Tech as a transfer. Redshirt junior Tamarion Crumpley is the only backup at cornerback behind starter in redshirt senior Rashad Battle.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Toledo (GameAbove Sports Bowl)

Offense

Quarterback 
Eli Holstein
David Lynch
Julian Dugger

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Julez Goff
Caleb Williams

Wide Receiver 
Kenny Johnson  
Zion Fowler-El

Wide Receiver 
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or 
Benny Haselrig

Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Zion Fowler-El

Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas 

Left Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jackson Brown

Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby 
Jason Collier Jr. 

Center
Lyndon Cooper 
Ryan Caretta

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta 

Right Tackle
Terrence Enos Jr.
Isaiah Montgomery

Defense 

Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards

Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons OR
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal

Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR 
Francis Brewu

Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
Maverick Gracio

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Braylan Lovelace or
Rasheem Biles

Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin

Money Linebacker 
Rasheem Biles OR
Braylan Lovelace
Jeremiah Marcelin

Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr. 

Cornerback 
Ryland Gandy 
Tamon Lynum
Shadarian Harrison

Cornerback 
Rashad Battle 
Tamarion Crumpley 

Specialists

Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess

Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula 
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield

Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

