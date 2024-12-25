Pitt Releases GameAbove Sports Bowl Depth Chart
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers released their depth chart for the GameAbove Sports Bowl vs. Toledo.
The Panthers made numerous changes to the depth chart, as there were 14 players who departed for the transfer portal following the end of the regular season.
Former Pitt quarterbacks in redshirt junior Nate Yarnell and Ty Dieffenbach both left for the transfer portal, with Yarnell landing at Texas State. Redshirt freshman/walk-on David Lynch is the backup and may start if fellow redshirt freshman Eli Holstein isn't healthy for the game.
There is also change for the Panthers at running back, as senior Rodney Hammond Jr. entered the transfer portal and redshirt junior Derrick Davis Jr. suffered an injury vs. the Boston College Eagles in Week 14.
Freshman Juelz Goff will serve as the backup behind All-American junior Desmond Reid. Walk-on redshirt freshman/walk-on Caleb Williams is third string.
Redshirt junior wide receiver Daejon Reynolds went into the transfer portal, with redshirt freshman Zion Fowler-El taking his place behind senior Konata Mumpfield.
Pitt officially listed redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer as the starter at left tackle, with fellow redshirt sophomore Jackson Brown as his backup. Redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr. and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Montgomery are the starter and backup at right tackle, respectively.
Redshirt freshman Ryan Caretta, who is already the backup for sophomore BJ Williams at right guard, is the backup at center behind redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper. Previous backup center, redshirt junior Terrence Moore, entered the transfer portal and landed at Toledo.
The Panthers lost redshirt junior defensive tackles Nakhi Johnson and Elliot Donald, plus redshirt freshman defensive end David Ojiegbe to the transfer portal. They also lost redshirt senior defensive tackle Anthony Johnson to a career-ending injury.
This puts redshirt sophomore Sean FitzSimmons and Isaiah "Ghost" Neal as the starters at one defensive tackle spot and redshirt sophomore Nick James and freshman Francis Brewu as the starters at the other.
It also moves redshirt freshman defensive end Maverick Gracio to the third-string at defensive end, behind starter in redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott and backup in redshirt junior Chief Borders.
Pitt listed sophomore Rasheem Biles as the first starter at Money Linebacker, ahead of fellow sophomore Braylan Lovelace, who they also listed as a starter, but is below Biles.
Fellow sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass, who was the backup for All-American in redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis at Star Linebacker, entered the transfer portal. The Panthers listed both Lovelace and Biles as the backups to Louis there.
Pitt placed redshirt freshman Shadarian Harrison as the third string cornerback, behind starter in redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy and backup in redshirt senior Tamon Lynum.
Redshirt junior Noah Biglow, who was a backup at cornerback, departed for Louisiana Tech as a transfer. Redshirt junior Tamarion Crumpley is the only backup at cornerback behind starter in redshirt senior Rashad Battle.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Toledo (GameAbove Sports Bowl)
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
David Lynch
Julian Dugger
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Julez Goff
Caleb Williams
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or
Benny Haselrig
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Zion Fowler-El
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Left Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jackson Brown
Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby
Jason Collier Jr.
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Ryan Caretta
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta
Right Tackle
Terrence Enos Jr.
Isaiah Montgomery
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons OR
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR
Francis Brewu
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
Maverick Gracio
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Braylan Lovelace or
Rasheem Biles
Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin
Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles OR
Braylan Lovelace
Jeremiah Marcelin
Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Tamon Lynum
Shadarian Harrison
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Tamarion Crumpley
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield
Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
