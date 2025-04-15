Pitt Announces 2025 Choice Awards Winners
A full breakdown of the winners of the Pitt Panthers Choice Awards held early this week.
The annual Choice Awards were held by the Pitt Panthers on Monday night. Inside the Panthers On SI breaks down the winners of each category.
Top Overall Academic Teams of the Year
• Winners: Men's Soccer, Women's Cross Country
This award is given to both the male and female team with the highest combined GPA through spring and fall semesters.
Bridge Builder Award
• Winner: Lacrosse
The sport showing strong contributions to the community.
Heart of a Panther Award
- Winner: Gracie Kalhoun, Pitt Women's Lacrosse
The student-athlete with the strongest involvement within the community.
Gold Standard Teammates of the Year
- Baseball: Jayden Melendez
- Men's Basketball: Papa Amadou Kante
- Football: Brandon George
- Gymnastics: Jah’Liyah Bedminster
- Women's Basketball: Khadija Faye
- Lacrosse: Jill French
- Men's Soccer: Jackson Gilman
- Women's Soccer: Olivia Lee
- Men's Track & Field/Cross Country: Quinton Gatons
- Women's Track and Field/Cross Country: Sydney Nowicki
- Women's Swimming and Diving: Jess Vega
- Volleyball: Emmy Klika
- Wrestling: Mac Stout
- Softball: Tieley Vaughn
- Cheer: Angelina Brown
- Dance: Emma Racunas
Gold Standard Administrator of the Year
- Baseball: Gunnar Geyer
- Men's Basketball: Mike Farabaugh
- Football: E.J. Borghetti
- Gymnastics: Shawn Mueller
- Women's Basketball: Kiera Molloy
- Lacrosse: Riley Newell
- Men's Soccer: Joe Wellwood
- Women's Soccer: Mandy Matson
- Men's Track and Field/Cross Country: Colby Wilson
- Women's Track and Field/Cross Country: Darryl Weston
- Men's Swimming and Diving: Casey McAlpine
- Women's Swimming and Diving: Dom Gallo
- Volleyball: Christina "Tilly" Sheets
- Wrestling: Chris Byland
- Softball: Devin Young
- Cheer: Katie Stumpp
- Dance: Katie Stumpp
James Conner Comeback of the Year
- Winner: Rashad Battle
David Sandberg Champion Award
- Winner: Emily Klika (Volleyball)
Male & Female Performance of the Year
- Winners: Nigel Hussey (Track & Field), Sophie Yendell (Swimming and Diving)
Newcomer of the Year
- Winner: Casper Svenby (Soccer)
Male and Female Athlete of the Year
- Winners: Mac Stout (Wrestling), Olivia Babcock (Volleyball)
Script Writer Award
- Winner: Abby Thorne (Lacrosse)
Blue-Gold Award
- Winners: Ellie Coffield (Soccer), Valeria Vazquez Gomez (Volleyball), Cameron Cash (Swimming & Diving)
Panther Award
- Winners: Rachel Fairbanks (Volleyball), Ilse Steigenga (Track & Field), Ben Sauls (Football)
Herb Douglas Mentorship Award
- Winner: Dontez Ford
