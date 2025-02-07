Pitt Falls in Latest NET Rankings, Bracketology
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue their fall in NCAA Tournament projections in February, following their recent string of losses.
Pitt lost their past two matchups, a 76-74 defeat to Wake Forest on the road on Feb. 1 and then an embarrassing, 73-57 defeat to Virginia at home on Feb. 3. The loss to Wake Forest was Quad 1, but the Virginia defeat was Quad 3, which hurt Pitt in the NET rankings.
They initially dropped 10 spots from No. 35 to No. 45 in the NET Rankings, but dropped two spots recently to No. 47.
Pitt came into the matchup vs. Wake Forest with back-to-back wins over Syracuse (No. 144) on the road, 77-73 on Jan. 25, and vs. North Carolina (No. 45) at home, 73-65 on Jan. 28, with the Syracuse win Quad 3 and the North Carolina victory Quad 2.
The road win over the Orange dropped the Panthers to No. 36, but they ended up moving to No. 33 following the victory over the Tar Heels.
Pitt previously was on a four-game losing streak, as they suffered a blowout 76-47 defeat to then ranked No. 4 Duke on the road on Jan. 7, a close 82-78 defeat to Louisville at home on Jan. 11, ending a 15-game winning streak at the Petersen Events Center, a road loss, 82-70 to Florida State on Jan. 15 and a loss at home to Clemson, 78-75 in overtime on Jan. 18.
Pitt has dropped 37 spots from the start of 2025 to after this most recent defeat, falling three spots to No. 13 after their 86-74 win over Cal (No. 124) on New Year's Day and moving down two spots to No. 15 after the 83-68 win over Stanford (No. 77) on Jan. 4, both home Quad 3 victories.
The Panthers also dropped five spots from No. 15 to No. 20, following their defeat to the Blue Devils (No. 2), seven spots after their loss to the Cardinals (No. 28) to No. 27, four spots to No. 31 after their loss to the Seminoles (No. 86), and then two more spots following their defeat to the Tigers (No. 33) to No. 33.
The two losses to the Blue Devils and the Cardinals are Quad 1, but the defeats to the Tigers and the Seminoles dropped into Quad 2.
Pitt also fell in recent bracketology, as they dropped from one of the last teams in to out of the NCAA Tournament
Joe Lunardi of ESPN placed Pitt in the "Next Four Out" after previously having them in his "Last Four In" on Feb. 2.
Mike DeCourcy of Fox Sports still has Pitt in his "First Four Out," but further losses will drop them into the "Next Four Out."
Pitt faces North Carolina in their next matchup on Feb. 8, a road matchup that both teams will vye for victory to keep their NCAA Touranment hopes alive.
