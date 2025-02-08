Pitt Football 2026 QB Commit Announces Official Visit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will host a slew of football recruits this summer, looking for a commitment, but will also host those that have already announced their intent to join in the future.
Angelo Renda, a quarterback in the Class of 2026, committed to Pitt back on Jan. 22 and announced that he'll take his official visit from June 5-7, the first weekend of the month.
Renda plays for Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas and committed to Pitt over offers from ACC foe SMU, Jacksonville State and UTSA.
He played in 16 games as a junior in the 2024 season, completing 257-of-360 passes, 71.4%, for 3,901 yards, 243.8 per game, and 40 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He also uses his feet to create plays for himself in the passing game and also on the ground, with 95 rushes for 667 yards, 7.0 yards per carry, and 14 touchdowns.
He stands at 6-foot and 180 pounds, but his speed and ability to manuever outside of the pocket makes it difficult for defenses to account for him. He also has a great arm and knows where to locate his passes for his receivers for big plays.
His play led Southlake Carroll to a 15-1 record and to the Texas Class 6A State Title game, where they lost to Vandergrift, 24-17. He completed 27-of-39 passes, 69.2%, for two touchdowns and two interceptions in the defeat.
247Sports rates Renda as a three-star, the No. 75 quarterback and No. 126 recruit in Texas in the Class of 2026. Rivals also rated Renda as a three-star and gave him a 5.6 rating.
Renda is the third quarterback that offensive coordinator/quarterabacks coach Kade Bell has brought in.
This includes two Class of 2025 quarterbacks in Mason Heintschel out of Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio and Beau Jackson, a preferred walk-on from West Bloomfield High School in West Bloomfield, Mich.
When Renda comes to Pitt, he'll have Heintschel and Jackson,along with Eli Holstein and Julian Dugger along with him in the quarterback room.
Pitt will also host Class of 2026 recruits in three-star linebacker Markel Dabney, who plays Hugenot High School in Richmond, Va. and running backs in four-star Favour Akih, who plays for Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio, and three-star Christian Lawrence from Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Ga., on official visits.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Faces North Carolina in Must-Win Road Game
- Pitt's Blake Hinson Continues to Shine in G-League
- No. 15 Pitt Wrestling Falls to No. 18 North Carolina
- Pitt Falls in Latest NET Rankings, Bracketology
- Pitt Forward Believes in Turning Season Around
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt