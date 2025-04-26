Pitt Transfer WR Lands at New School
PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panthers wide receiver has landed with a new program, where they'll try and start their college football career.
Cameron Monteiro, who spent his true freshman season with Pitt in 2024, announced that he signed with Akron.
Monteiro hails from Brockton, Mass. and played for Brockton High School, about 25 miles south of Boston.
He compiled over 2,000 all-purpose yards during his junior and senior seasons at Brockton, playing as a receiver, running back and a punter. His play earned him Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) Division I All-State and The Enterprise All-Scholastic honors.
Monteiro was a three-star recruit and a top recruit in Massachusetts in the Class of 2024, picking Pitt over his two other finalists of Kentucky and Virginia on June 14, 2023.
He would enroll early in January 2024, participating in spring practices these past two seasons. He also traveled with the team for some road games and played in two contests, in the 73-17 blowout of FCS program Youngstown State in Week 4 and the 48-46 loss in six overtimes to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit.
Since he only played in two games, Monteiro maintained his redshirt and will have four years left of collegiate eligibility.
He was the second wide receiver from Pitt that entered the transfer portal following spring practices, joining redshirt sophomore Andy Jean, who transferred in from Florida on Jan. 4.
Monteiro is also one of eight Pitt players that entered the transfer portal in April, along with offensive linemen in fellow redshirt freshmen, Moritz Schmoranzer, who transferred to Appalachian State, and Adham Abouraya, plus walk-on twin duo of redshirt sophomores, Brody and Graysen Riffe and redshirt senior Terrence Enos Jr. Redshirt senior tight end Jake Renda also entered the portal.
Pitt added to their wide receiver corps in the winter transfer portal window in sixth year Deuce Spann from Florida State and redshirt sophomore Cataurus "Blue" Hicks from Louisville.
They Panthers also have returning starting wide receivers in redshirt senior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., senior Censere "C.J." Lee and junior Kenny Johnson. They also bring back two scholarship wide receivers in redshirt sophomore Zion Fowler-El and redshirt freshman Tyreek Robinson.
Pitt added three wide receivers from their Class of 2025, who all enrolled early. This features Tony Kinselr out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla., Bryce Yates from Matoaca High School in Chesterfield, Va. and Cameron Sapp from Miami Palmetto High School in Miami.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Basketball Officially Signs All-Sun Belt Forward Transfer
- Will Pitt Players Get Drafted on Day Three?
- Pitt Forward Transfers to New Program
- Pitt Offer Report: Edge/OLB DeAnthony Lafayette
- Pitt Football Hosting North Carolina LB Transfer
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt