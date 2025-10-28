Pitt Snap Counts vs. NC State Revealed
PITTSBURGH — Pro Football Focus has released the snap counts and grades for the Pitt Panthers' 53-34 win over the NC State Wolfpack this last weekend.
For reference, PASS is passing snaps, PBLK is passing blocking snaps, RUN is rushing snaps and RBLK is run blocking snaps, offensively. RDEF is run defense snaps, PRSH is pass rushing snaps and COV is coverage snaps, defensively.
Quarterback
Mason Heintschel — 84 snaps (57 PASS, 1 RUN, 26 RBLK)
Eli Holstein — 7 snaps (1 PASS, 1 RUN, 5 RBLK)
Mason Heintschel had a historic game against NC State. He now holds the Pitt freshman passing yards record in a single game, was the first freshman quarterback to pass for over 400 yards in a game in all of college football this season, broke a Pitt Acrisure Stadium record for longest touchdown pass and was the first Pitt quarterback to eclipse 400 passing yards in a game since Kenny Pickett in 2021.
His final line was 28-for-48 passing, 423 yards and three touchdowns.
Running Back
Desmond Reid — 49 snaps (30 PASS, 4 PBLK, 15 RUN)
Ja'Kyrian Turner — 35 snaps (17 PASS, 3 PBLK, 13 RUN, 2 RBLK)
Juelz Goff — 5 snaps (4 PASS, 1 RUN)
Caleb Williams — 2 snaps (2 RUN)
It was another tame rushing attack from the Panthers.
The running backs did find the end zone three times, but only did so on 1-yard, 2-yard and 6-yard rushing plays. Pitt's offense only totaled 106 rushing yards and averaged 3.2 yards per carry. Ja'Kyrian Turner led the group with 50 yards on 13 carries and two scores.
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams — 71 snaps (48 PASS, 23 RBLK)
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks — 59 snaps (41 PASS, 18 RBLK)
Kenny Johnson — 45 snaps (32 PASS, 13 RBLK)
Deuce Spann — 32 snaps (17 PASS, 15 RBLK)
Zion Fowler-El — 25 snaps (17 PASS, 8 RBLK)
Censere Lee — 21 snaps (9 PASS, 12 RBLK)
Bryce Yates — 18 snaps (9 PASS, 9 RBLK)
The big game from Heintschel meant a big game for the wideouts.
Kenny Johnson, Raphael "Poppi" Williams and Caturus "Blue" Hicks all caught touchdown passes. Johnson had an impressive first half with seven catches for 112 yards and a score. However, he suffered an injury on his touchdown and did not play in the second half.
Williams had five catches for 62 yards and his touchdown came off a tipped pass by an NC State defender. Hicks was the leading receiver with four catches for 120 yards and he was on the receiving end of the record-breaking 84-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
The room averaged 15.1 yards per reception, had 189 yards after the catch and only had one drop on 48 targets.
Tight End
Justin Holmes — 53 snaps (31 PASS, 6 PBLK, 16 RBLK)
Jake Overman — 20 snaps (7 PASS, 2 PBLK, 11 RBLK)
Malachi Thomas — 18 snaps (12 PASS, 1 PBLK, 5 RBLK)
Josh Altsman — 2 snaps (2 RBLK)
It was business as usual from the tight ends. A few occasional catches and some of the better blocking grades on the offense.
Justin Holmes led the room with two catches for 22 yards and Malachi Thomas had one catch for eight yards.
Offensive Line
Ryan Carretta — 84 snaps (57 PBLK, 27 RBLK)
Kendall Stanley — 84 snaps (57 PBLK, 27 RBLK)
Ryan Baer — 84 snaps (57 PBLK, 27 RBLK)
Lyndon Cooper — 84 snaps (57 PBLK, 27 RBLK)
BJ Williams — 83 snaps (56 PBLK, 27 RBLK)
Jackson Brown — 8 snaps (2 PBLK, 6 RBLK)
Torian Chester — 7 snaps (1 PBLK, 6 RBLK)
Jiavani Cooley — 7 snaps (1 PBLK, 6 RBLK)
Isaiah Montgomery — 7 snaps (1 PBLK, 6 RBLK)
Tai Ray — 5 snaps (1 PBLK, 4 RBLK)
Akram Elnagmi — 2 snaps (2 RBLK)
The "O-Block" stepped up in this game and had a little extra motivation to do so.
The offensive line allowed seven total pressures and didn't give up a sack, just a week after Syracuse sacked Heintschel a whopping seven times. BJ Williams was the only starter not to allow a pressure.
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott — 40 snaps (7 RDEF, 33 PRSH)
Isaiah Neal — 39 snaps (9 RDEF, 28 PRSH, 2 COV)
Joey Zelinsky — 19 snaps (4 RDEF, 15 PRSH)
Nate Temple — 16 snaps (5 RDEF, 11 PRSH)
Blaine Spires — 12 snaps (1 RDEF, 9 PRSH, 2 COV)
Maverick Gracio — 7 snaps (3 RDEF, 4 PRSH)
Jimmy Scott and Isaiah Neal were the two top once again. Scott and Joey Zelinsky had the most pressures out of the defensive ends and the group failed to record any sacks.
The defensive ends got Blaine Spires back from injury for the first time in three games. He played a limited role with just 12 snaps and no tackles.
Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu — 33 snaps (7 RDEF, 26 PRSH)
Nick James — 28 snaps (5 RDEF, 23 PRSH)
Sean FitzSimmons — 22 snaps (5 RDEF, 17 PRSH)
Jahsear Whittington — 21 snaps (7 RDEF, 14 PRSH)
Ty Yuhas — 7 snaps (3 RDEF, 4 PRSH)
Very quiet game from the defensive tackles. Francis Brewu had the most pressures of the group with two, and Nick James was the only defensive tackle to record a tackle with one.
Linebacker
Cameron Lindsey — 54 snaps (11 RDEF, 8 PRSH, 35 COV)
Braylan Lovelace — 54 snaps (11 RDEF, 12 PRSH, 31 COV)
Abe Ibrahim — 11 snaps (4 RDEF, 4 PRSH, 3 COV)
Davin Brewton — 9 snaps (4 RDEF, 3 PRSH, 2 COV)
Justin Thompson — 7 snaps (3 RDEF, 3 PRSH, 1 COV)
Emmanuel Taylor — 7 snaps (3 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 3 COV)
It was an odd game for the linebackers, depth-wise. Rasheem Biles, Kyle Louis and Nick Lapi were all ruled out before kickoff and Cameron Lindsey, Braylan Lovelace and Abe Ibrahim were named the starters.
However, Ibrahim only played 11 snaps because Kavir Bains-Marquez was used at outside linebacker and safety for most of the game, as he totaled 50 snaps.
Cornerback
Tamon Lynum — 32 snaps (7 RDEF, 25 COV)
Rashad Battle — 31 snaps (6 RDEF, 25 COV)
Shadarian Harrison — 28 snaps (8 RDEF, 20 COV)
Shawn Lee Jr. — 26 snaps (6 RDEF, 20 COV)
Zion Ferguson — 5 snaps (1 RDEf, 4 COV)
Tamon Lynum was the top defensive back on the team, according to PFF. He was targeted three times and allowed two catches for a total of seven yards.
Rashad Battle allowed one catch for six yards and was targeted five times. Shawn Lee Jr. had another impressive game, allowing two catches on four targets for just one yard. Shardarian Harrison was not targeted at all and Zion Ferguson was targeted once and allowed a 37-yard reception.
Safety
Kavir Baines-Marquez — 50 snaps (10 RDEF, 2 PRSH, 38 COV)
Javon McIntyre — 42 snaps (9 RDEF, 33 COV)
Josh Guerrier — 36 snaps (7 RDEF, 29 COV)
Cruce Brookins — 24 snaps (5 RDEF, 19 COV)
Allen Bryant — 11 snaps (3 RDEF, 8 COV)
Bains-Marquez led the safeties in snaps due to his dual role at linebacker. Javon McIntyre was the leading tackler with Lovelace, with five tackles and one for a loss. He also allowed three catches for 17 yards.
