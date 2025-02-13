West Virginia Mocks Pitt with Schedule Release
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers share one of the best rivalries in college football with the Backyard Brawl, that extends far beyond the field of play.
WVU had their full schedule release on Feb. 4, with the Big 12 revealing their full conference schedule for the 2025 season.
New Mountaineers head coach, Rich Rodriguez, did a promotional video with his two dogs, Roxie & Rambo, revealing each of the 12 teams they'll face.
When it came to Pitt, Rodriguez asked what the smell was, and the video revealed him looking down at a smiling poop dog toy.
The reference to the poop has to do with West Virginia fans' favorite saying to their hated rival, "Eat shit Pitt." They even use this slogan when they play the song "Sweet Caroline", which corresponds with the time that Pitt fans say, "Let's go Pitt."
Pitt, themselves, took a shot at WVU during their schedule release, with a giant pepperoni roll, named "The Mountaineer Special" that goes for $13.09.
This references the 13-9 victory for the Panthers over the then ranked No. 2 Mountaineers on Dec. 1, 2007 in Morgantown, which knocked out their rival from an undefeated season and playing in the National Championship Game.
The Backyard Brawl started between the two schools in 1895 and they've faced off 107 times since then, with Pitt holding a 63-41-3 lead in the rivalry.
The Panthers and Mountaineers battled every year from 1920-1939 and then after the Second World War, they played every year from 1943-2011, 69 straight seasons, with a home-and-away alternate format from 1962-2011.
Conference realignment put a hold on the rivalry after the 2011 season, as both teams left the now defunct Big East. WVU left for the Big 12 after 2011 and Pitt departed for the ACC after 2012.
The two schools agreed to bring the Backyard Brawl back in 2022 through 2025. They also agreed later on to make another four-year series from 2029-2032.
Pitt and WVU played in front of the largest crowd ever for a sporting event in Pittsburgh with the return of the Backyard Brawl in 2022 at 70,622. Pitt would win that one late on an pick-six from M.J. Devonshire, 38-31.
The Mountaineers got revenge in 2023 and won 17-6 at Milan Puskar Stadium, as Panthers quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed 8-of-20 passes with three interceptions in the defeat.
Both teams faced of again at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3 of the 2024 season, which saw Pitt erase a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining and get the comeback win.
The Panthers will travel to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers on Sept. 13 in Week 3 of the 2025 season.
This matchup will mark the end of the first four-game series, with the next Backyard Brawl not until 2029 in Pittsburgh.
