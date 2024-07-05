Pitt Makes Top Schools for 5-Star WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers spent a large part of June recruiting the Class of 2025 with official visits and have made some progress with one of the top recruits in the Class.
Wide receiver Winston "Winnie" Watkins Jr. released his top 16 schools on Twitter, which included Pitt. Others schools that made it feature ACC schools in Florida State and Syracuse, Big Ten schools in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State, SEC schools in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, as well as Colorado.
He also received offers from ACC schools in Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Miami, Big Ten schools in Nebraska and Purdue, as well as Akron, Central Michigan, Florida A&M, Jackson State, Texas A&M, UCF and UNLV.
Watkins will play his senior season for Venice High School in Venice, Fla. He spent his sophomore season and the beginning of his junior season with IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. and then transferred to First Baptist Academy in North Naples, Fla.
He was originally committed to Colorado, doing so in December 2022, before choosing to decommit in November 2023. He was the first recruit to commit to Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.
Rivals ranks Watkins as a five-star, the No. 2 wide receiver, No. 3 in Florida and No. 17 in the country, 247Sports has Watkins as a four-star, placing him at No. 41 at his position and No. 37 in his state, while On3 rates him as a three-star, No. 66 wide receiver and No. 48 in Florida.
Former Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Patridge offered Watkins back in early January. He also scheduled to visit Pitt back on March 21, but it is unclear whether or not he made that visit.
Watkins has made three official visits so far, South Carolina on May 31, Ole Miss on June 7 and Indiana on June 21. He took unofficial visits to Clemson, Ohio State and Florida earlier this spring.
Pitt is likely not the closest team to get Watkins, considering they never got him in for an official visit this summer, but that doesn't mean they're entirely out. If they're able to get him in for a visit during summer camp or for a game this fall, that might play a crucial role in trying to land Watkins.
The Panthers have 21 commitments in the Class of 2025, as they look to land their final recruits before fall training camp begins.
They also have six commitments from Florida, as the staff continues to build the pipeline with the state. This includes tight end Max Hunt from Tampa, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner from Wildwood, defensive back Joshua Guerrier from Ocoee, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers from Fort Lauderdale and wide receivers Kha'leal Sterling from Miami and Tony Kinsler from Port Arthur.
Five of the commitments made their decision following the first weekend of official visits June 6-8, including Hunt, Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson and wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes from Olney, Md. and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson from Blairstown, N.J.
Four recruits committed after they made their official visit the second weekend, June 13-15. This includes three-stars in defensive backs Guerrier, Shawn Lee Jr from Harrisburg, Pa.. and Cole Woodson from Haymarket, Va., plus offensive tackle Akram Elnagmi from the NFL Academy in Loughbrough, United Kingdom.
The last weekend of official visits, June 20-22, brought in six commitments, including athletes Synkwan Smith from Roswell, Ga. Emmanuel Taylor from Virginia Beach, Va., offensive lineman Torian Chester from Albany, Ga., Sterling plus four-star defensive back Mason Alexander and linebacker Denim Cook from Columbus, Ohio.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive lineman Shep Turk, quarterback Mason Heintschel, athlete Bryce Yates and defensive back Elijah Dotson.
