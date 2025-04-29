Could Pitt Add Second 2026 QB?
Looking ahead to the more than two dozen prospects booked to travel to visit the Pitt Panthers in June, quarterback Angelo Renda is booked to attend the first of three rounds of official visits (June 5-7). In the second round, another quarterback from Texas is on the visitor list.
That prospect is Corey Dailey, a towering 6-foot-6 passer out of Seguin, Texas, who earned an offer from the Panthers back on January 22. In mid-March, he visited Pittsburgh with his family, including his dad Craig Dailey, the head football coach and athletic director at Seguin High School.
Generally speaking, Power Four schools don't often sign more than one quarterback in a single cycle. However, two quarterback signings in the same class isn't far outside of the ordinary. This is especially true in a time when quarterbacks have far less patience seated below the first line on the depth chart, transferring at a record rate.
After all, it's the most consequential position in the game. If a depth issue presents itself, coaching staffs won't hesitate to go off script to address that area of the roster.
It's not difficult to make the argument that the time is now to consider a pair of passers in the next freshman class. After last year's backup quarterback, Nate Yarnell, transferred out of Pitt, his replacement Julian Dugger ended up following him out the door this past weekend.
Pitt countered by adding Cole Gonzales who started 23 games at Western Carolina, initially playing under Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell as an underclassman.
However, while Eli Holstein will be draft-eligible following the upcoming season, Gonzales only has one year of eligibility, and the remaining quarterback, Mason Heintschel, would still be in high school had he not graduated early.
Dailey is intriguing due to his size, but there's more ingredients making up his compelling athletic profile and long-term potential.
On the football field, as a three-year starter ahead of his senior season, he's thrown 511 of 827 for 6,217 yards and 78 touchdowns to 18 interceptions. Meanwhile, he averaged 22.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in his recent basketball season, and MaxPreps lists his batting average at .526 over 13 games, along with 20 hits, 17 RBI's, and a home run among 19 total runs.
With his frame, Dailey's deep ball ability is substantial. And for such a tall, lean, long-limbed athlete, Dailey shows plenty of ability to extend plays, throw accurately from compromising places, rush accurate throws under pressure, and fit balls into tight windows.
It's uncommon for a Power Four quarterback prospect to be a three-sport athlete given the time required to focus on football and running and offense.
At the same time, it's not uncommon for a coach's son to have an advanced knowledge of the game, creating a higher level of football maturity compared to most of their peers.
Without question, it'll be interesting to see if Coach Bell and the Pitt staff can thread the needle at the quarterback position, reeling in two passers if that's the plan later this cycle.
Should both Texans end up classmates in Pittsburgh, the odds of the Panthers offense being led by one or the other, or both, in the future are favorable.
