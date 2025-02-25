Inside The Panthers

Another Florida Receiver Sets Pitt Visit

A three-star receiver from Florida is set to visit the Pitt Panthers in less than a month.

Kevin Sinclair

Carl Jean-Bart wants to take a closer look at the Pitt Panthers. 

On Monday, the three-star receiver from Evans High School in Orlando, Florida, announced on social media his plans to visit Pittsburgh soon. Now, the date is set.

“I’ll be taking an unofficial visit to University of Pittsburgh on March 20th,” Jean-Bart stated on X last night.

Jean-Bart is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound rising senior who appears to be best suited for the slot receiver position. Regionally, Jean-Bart turned a lot of heads in 2024 as a junior. 

As a sophomore, Jean-Bart put together a solid 30 receptions for 424 yards and seven touchdowns. He returned last year as an improved version of what he showed in 2023. 

Last season, Jean-Bart broke out with 68 catches for 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. You can tune in to his highlights below.

Jean-Bart is a quick-and-shifty receiver who moves around his offense, creating mismatches from sideline to sideline. He appears to be particularly skilled on slant routes and posts, routes where he’s crossing the field, and he certainly has the speed to consistently create separation. 

He competed last year at Davenport High School in the Lakeland-Winter Haven area of Florida, outside of Orlando. He now lists Evans High School as the program he represents, an Orlando school located roughly 40 miles northeast of Davenport.  

For the Panthers, it’s yet another pass-catcher out of Florida showing an interest in Pitt. 

Yesterday, 2026 receiver Demetrice McCray announced on X that he’s set a Pitt official visit for June 4-6. Additionally, an offensive tackle from the Southeast in Wilson Zierer announced this week that he’s booked an official visit in Pittsburgh for those same dates.

This activity in the Southeast comes after Pitt signed transfer portal receivers rooted in Florida, including Cataurus Hicks from Miami Central and Andy Jean who played his high school ball at Northwestern High school in Miami. 

In the Pitt 2025 recruiting class, there were seven athletes from the state of Florida, starting with the highest-ranked member of that class in safety Joshua Guerrier. Tight end Max Hunt, receivers Cameron Sapp and Tony Kinsler, running backs Ja’Kyrian Turner and Jaylin Brown, and linebacker/defensive end Trevor Sommers round out that group. 

With Jean-Bart on the board, the Pitt Panthers now have 19 receivers from Florida on the 2026 offer board. 

