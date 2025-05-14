Pitt Football Offers In-State Two-Way Linemen
The Pitt Panthers offered a pair of underclassmen in-state this week.
While it's important to continue to heavily pursue the state of Florida, the wealth of talent in Texas, and other rich recruiting regions, offering and targeting the best in Pennsylvania will always be crucial for Pat Narduzzi's ACC squad.
Philadelphia is a big part of the equation. And one of the best in that region announced an offer from the Pitt Panthers today: offensive lineman Stanley Montgomery, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound two-way lineman from Archbishop Ryan, a private school in Philly.
Pittsburgh is the latest to extend an offer to the two-time All-Catholic selection - in both football and wrestling. Duke, Kentucky, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and Wisconsin represent his additional offers.
Last month, the Philadelphia lineman was in Pittsburgh where he attended the Blue-Gold Game, the Pitt Panthers 15th spring session commonly known as the spring game. Although, this year's scrimmage was in thud instead of the traditional full contact version of the off-season game.
One month after announcing that trip to Pittsburgh, Montgomery took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to mention the Panthers again. This time, it was that he'd added the ACC program to his expanding scholarship offer list.
It's going to be interesting to see which side of scrimmage Montgomery will compete on at the next level. One thing that stands out right away is his wrestling background. It's something college offensive line and defensive line coaches love to see, often creating advanced leverage, hand fighting, balance, and more.
The second in-state lineman offered by Pitt this week is 2027 offensive lineman Terrance Smith from Lansdale (Pa.) Lansdale Catholic.
At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, Smith has amassed more than a dozen offers, including Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
Smith is rated No. 139 overall nationally per 247Sports rankings, and No. 89 overall according to Composite (an industry average) rankings.
Both Montgomery and Smith also compete in track.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
