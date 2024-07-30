Pitt Makes Top Six for Four-Star G
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to work towards landing commitments in the Class of 2025 for basketball, making another top schools list.
Joe Tipton of On3 announced the top six schools for Derek Dixon, which include Pitt, alongside Arizona, North Carolina, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Virginia.
“They have been recruiting me the longest and I’ve built a great relationship with their coaching staff," Dixon said to Tipton on Pitt. "They have that program moving in a positive direction and think I can step in and keep moving it forward.”
He took an official visit to Pitt on April 12 and has also visited Virginia, April 18, and Syracuse last fall. He will make official visits to Vandebilt, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, North Carolina, Sept. 6-8, and Arizona, Sept. 13-15.
Dixon plays for Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. and comes in as one of the better recruits in the Class of 2025.
247Sports rates him as a four-star, the third best player in D.C. No. 11 combo guard and the No. 58 overall recruit in his Class, respectively. On3 has him at No. 2 in D.C., No. 5 combo guard and No. 70 in the country, while Rivals ranks him at No. 16 combo guard and No. 68 in the United States.
Dixon holds offers from other teams in ACC schools in Cal, Miami and Virginia Tech, Big East schools in Providence, and Xavier, Big Ten schools in Iowa, Maryland and Penn State, Big 12 schools in Kansas State and West Virginia, A-10 schools Fordham, George Mason, George Washington and Saint Joseph's, plus East Carolina, Bryant, Mississippi State and Norfolk State.
Dixon is an exceptionally talented guard. He possesses great shooting range and dribbling skills, as well as the ability to drive through contact to score at the rim and good vision to find his teammates for easy baskets.
He is one of a number of Class of 2025 recruits that have put Pitt into their top schools list recently. This includes top 10 schools for guards in Omari Witherspoon, who also plays in Washington, D.C., plus Amari Evans out of Overtime Elite and Cornelius "CJ" Ingram II out of Florida. Five-star guardMeleek Thomas placed Pitt in his top seven schools last week as well, with recruiting starting to close on top players.
The Panthers have two upcoming official visits, hosting four-star guardIsaiah Denison Aug. 30 and four-star wing Davion Hannah on Oct. 19.
