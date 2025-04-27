Will 3-Star LB Follow Teammate to Pitt Panthers?
Cass Technical High School — better known as Cass Tech — churns out significant college talent for a Midwestern varsity program, including one of the four 2026 prospects currently committed to scholarship offers from the Pitt Panthers.
Following his senior season this fall in Detroit, Marcus Jennings will reunite with his former youth league teammates in punter Kaemon Tijerina and quarterback Beaux Jackson when he enrolls in January. Tijerina and Jackson are both members of Pitt's 2025 recruiting class.
Beyond Jennings, could another Detroit Cass-Tech standout follow his teammate to Pittsburgh?
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound hybrid safety/nickel/outside linebacker is making his case on social media for another Power Four-bound prospect in the same starting lineup to seriously consider the opportunity.
As you can see Jennings and linebacker Brian Stovall Jr. (also known as BJ Stovall Jr.) posed for a photo while paying homage to the Panthers defense at an Under Armour event this weekend in Detroit.
In early April, around the time Jenning pledged his allegiance to the Panthers, Stovall Jr. visited Pittsburgh and attended a spring practice. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he's already built like a college linebacker but he plays a unique role on varsity.
Defensively, he'll often lineup as a standup edge rusher when he's not manning a traditional linebacker role. The rising senior is also athletic enough to cover the slot, another role he plays in the Cass-Tech defense.
Stovall Jr. is also a key piece of the puzzle offensively, operating out of a hybrid tight end/H-Back role where he delivers punishing blocks inline and out of the backfield.
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jourdan Lewis is just one of several Cass-Tech alumni to make a splash in the NFL. It's also worth noting that Pitt assistant coach Archie Collins is a Cass-Tech graduate.
Collins leads the recruiting operations in Detroit and throughout Michigan for the Pittsburgh staff. He was a primary factor in landing Jennings, and it'll be interesting to see if he can facilitate another recruiting win at the high school he attended with Stovall Jr. considering the Panthers among his college options.
Akron, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Toledo, and others represent some of Stovall Jr's most notable additional scholarship offers.
