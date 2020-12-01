SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Amari Bailey Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG Amari Bailey (2022)
Projected Position: SG
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 170 pounds
School: Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon
Schools of Interest: Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan, Alabama, DePaul and UCLA, among others.

Frame: Lean and built frame with room to develop bulk at the next level.

Athleticism: Bailey is an exceptional athlete who uses his leaping ability, speed and quickness to dominate both sides of the ball. Bailey is super agile and crafty with the ball and finishes strong through contact.

Instincts: Bailey has a high basketball IQ, and as a defender anticipates passing lanes as well as he anticipates the opposing player’s movements with the ball. As a playmaker, the southpaw scoring guard attacks relentlessly but has the intelligence to efficiently run the point. 

Polish: Bailey has great patience as a scorer and doesn’t get rattled easily. He plays with tremendous intensity and keeps pressure on the defense at all times. Bailey is great in transition and does the dirty work on both ends of the floor.

Bottom Line: Bailey has ideal physical traits for an off-guard and plays with an exceptionally active motor at all times on both ends of the floor, attributes that will all but ensure he’s an instant-impact player at the next level. Bailey’s offensive development has maintained a consistent upward trajectory, a testament to his work ethic. 

Basketball

