SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate Aminu Mohammed Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG Aminu Mohammed
Projected Position: SG
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 175 pounds
School: Springfield (Mo.) Greenwood Laboratory
College: Georgetown

Frame: Lean, muscular build will continue to add muscle as he levels up.

Athleticism: Elite athlete who uses speed and quickness to get to points on the floor, which create for himself and his teammates. Mohammed is super agile and shifty with a blow-by first step making him a devastating defensive assignment.

Instincts: The game comes easy to Mohammed and he typically picks his spots well on the offensive end, never forcing the issue and playing under control, whether he’s dishing off to a teammate, dominating the glass or scoring on any of the three levels with equal efficiency. 

Polish: Mohammed is a natural-born scorer with the mentality that accompanies the label. For the last two seasons, he’s averaged more than 34 points a game and led his high school team to a state title once. 

Bottom Line: Mohammed is the type of player who will impact the game even if he’s having an off night, and he doesn’t typically have those. Think Gilbert Arenas as a scorer. Also, for the last two high school seasons, Mohammed has averaged 17 rebounds a game. His tenacious nature on both ends of the floor will continue to make his stock go up and he’ll be a household name at the next level and potentially beyond. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking Down Deion Sanders' First Recruiting Class at Jackson State

'Coach Prime' and JSU have plenty of incoming talent as 2021 season kicks off Sunday

SI All-American

Howard Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Blakeney Talks Cancelling Season Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Howard becomes the third MEAC school to cancel their season due to the pandemic.

Jason Jordan

The AJ Duffy Blog: An Introduction to IMG Academy's New Quarterback

2022 QB AJ Duffy kicks off SI All-American Blog

AJ Duffy

McDonald’s All American Will Host Virtual Celebration Instead of Live Games

McDonald’s made the decision to cancel its games for the second straight year due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

Jason Jordan

Thirty Days Later, Tennessee Yet to Release SI99 DE Dylan Brooks of Letter of Intent

Top senior prospect 'ready to get' release over with following coaching change at Tennessee

John Garcia, Jr.

The Simeon Wilcher Blog: Back on the Court, Leadership Role, Grey's Anatomy and More

Top point guard in the 2023 class blogs about recruitment, starting his season and more.

Simeon Wilcher

by

lasia

Blueblood Down Year Doesn’t Halt Interest From Top Prospects

Elite high school players say traditional college basketball powers have to be given the benefit of the doubt this season.

Jason Jordan

Smith: Top Early 2021 7-on-7 Performances

Brian Smith highlights some of the top performances he's seen on the 7-on-7 circuit early in 2021

Brian Smith

Elite 2022 Center Enoch Boakye Decommits From Michigan State

Boakye said that Kentucky, Gonzaga, Duke and others reached out after he reopened his recruitment.

Jason Jordan

by

elindemier

2022 RB Hayden Adds Big Ten Program to Top Schools

Five programs still in the running for Tennessee's reigning 'Mr. Football'

John Garcia, Jr.