Anthony Black is a Priority for College Coaches at the Point

Anthony Black is one of the last players you’d label as cocky or self-absorbed, and, to some degree, he gets that this will come across as just that; still, when he says he “always saw this coming” it’s clear by the inflection in his tone that he was resolute in his forecast for how his recruitment would play out.

Yes, even despite being off the radar of college basketball heavyweights or having the luxury of playing on one of the major shoe circuits this summer.

“I knew I’d have to produce,” Black said. “I came with a mentality to dominate everyone, especially the guys who were supposed to be better than me. I was focused on that. Then, after the last year with COVID going around crazy and everything, it really gave me extra motivation to take advantage of my opportunity.”

That mental focus produced physical domination to the tune of 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists while running with Empire (Texas).

Anthony Black has emerged as a "can't miss" prospect in 2022.

“I have always been confident in what I can do on the court,” Black said.

At 6-foot-7, Black’s length gives opposing guards fits on both ends of the floor. His feel and IQ are exceptional, and he thrives in transition and in the halfcourt set. An elite athlete, Black’s motor remains in overdrive, and he has great anticipation as a passer and defender.

Those attributes have drawn comparisons to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and earned him an offer sheet that looks like a who’s who list of college basketball’s most elite.

Arkansas, Creighton, Duke, Kansas, Gonzaga, Memphis and Minnesota have all extended offers since the spring; Black said he’s also considering Overtime Elite (OTE), G League Ignite and the NBL.

“It was a major blessing,” Black said. “Even though I was confident in what I could do, when they started coming, it was pretty crazy. I remember doing a Zoom call with Duke’s whole staff. They offered me, but I wasn’t expecting it. It was pretty wild.”

One of the most attractive aspects of Black’s game is his versatile skill set; he’s able to thrive at any position on the perimeter.

Still, Black said the schools are recruiting him to run the show because of his playmaking ability.

“They want me at the point,” Black said. “I would say I’m more valuable at the point, but I’m comfortable playing either position. The biggest things for me are style of play, opportunity to play early and a winning culture.”

To that end, Black said he likes the idea of playing with other elite players.

“As a playmaker, I need to have talented guys around me that will help me to get better and who I can help make better,” Black said. “Making plays for my teammates is one of my favorite things to do.”

Black has already taken official visits to Texas, Iowa State and Oklahoma State and is in the process of setting up other visit dates.

“I’ll be cutting my list down in the next couple of weeks,” Black said. “I’ll probably get it down to around eight. I’m not in a big rush to decide, I’ll just feel that out. I am gonna take more visits and then go from there.”