Elite 2022 CG Jalen Hood-Schifino Commits to Indiana

In the end it was a combination of familiarity and opportunity that led to Jalen Hood-Schifino committing to Indiana over Tennessee on Tuesday.

Hoosiers assistant Kenya Hunter had the strongest bond with Hood-Schifino as the coach who’d been recruiting him the longest and the talented combo guard saw a lane to make an immediate impact in Mike Woodson’s system.

At 6-foot-5, Hood-Schifino has optimal size and the skill set to play either guard position or the wing. He’s efficient as a scorer on all three levels, but doubles as a capable playmaker and is tough and gritty enough on the defensive end to guard four positions on the floor.

Hood-Schifino has alpha potential but has always played on talent-ladened teams even before transferring to Montverde (Fla.) Academy, which have made his numbers appear just solid on the surface.

Like most of the stars at Montverde, Hood-Schifino dialed back his production and settled into a role to help the Eagles capture the GEICO Nationals title last season. He managed to breakout this summer with Team Thad, averaging 14.8 points, five rebounds and 3.8 assists a game at the Nike EYBL before contracting COVID-19, subsequently ending his summer season.

Hood-Schifino is the Hoosiers’ third commit in the 2022 class, joining Lawrence North (Indianapolis) shooting guard CJ Gunn and Fayette County (Fayetteville, Ga.) forward Kaleb Banks.