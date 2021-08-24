August 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketball
Search
Elite 2022 CG Jalen Hood-Schifino Commits to Indiana

Elite 2022 CG Jalen Hood-Schifino Commits to Indiana

Hood-Schifino helped Montverde Academy win the GEICO Nationals title last season.
Author:
Publish date:
Hood-Schifino helped Montverde Academy win the GEICO Nationals title last season.

In the end it was a combination of familiarity and opportunity that led to Jalen Hood-Schifino committing to Indiana over Tennessee on Tuesday.

SIAA First Team | SIAA Second Team | SIAA Third Team

Hoosiers assistant Kenya Hunter had the strongest bond with Hood-Schifino as the coach who’d been recruiting him the longest and the talented combo guard saw a lane to make an immediate impact in Mike Woodson’s system.

RELATED: Emoni Bates causes social media stir on Memphis visit

At 6-foot-5, Hood-Schifino has optimal size and the skill set to play either guard position or the wing. He’s efficient as a scorer on all three levels, but doubles as a capable playmaker and is tough and gritty enough on the defensive end to guard four positions on the floor.

Hood-Schifino has alpha potential but has always played on talent-ladened teams even before transferring to Montverde (Fla.) Academy, which have made his numbers appear just solid on the surface.

RELATED: Jalen Duren talks starting and finishing at the top

Like most of the stars at Montverde, Hood-Schifino dialed back his production and settled into a role to help the Eagles capture the GEICO Nationals title last season. He managed to breakout this summer with Team Thad, averaging 14.8 points, five rebounds and 3.8 assists a game at the Nike EYBL before contracting COVID-19, subsequently ending his summer season.

Hood-Schifino is the Hoosiers’ third commit in the 2022 class, joining Lawrence North (Indianapolis) shooting guard CJ Gunn and Fayette County (Fayetteville, Ga.) forward Kaleb Banks. 

Jalen Hood-Schifino
Basketball

Elite 2022 CG Jalen Hood-Schifino Commits to Indiana

Emoni Bates
Basketball

Emoni Bates’ Memphis Visit Causes Social Media Stir

Earl Little, Jr.
Football

SI99 DB Earl Little Jr. Talks Recruiting After Senior Debut

5BC62D00-0A2D-406F-80DD-87F55C4BC18C
Football

Stanford QB Commit Daniels Shines in Season-Opener

Stacy Gage cut
Football

Takeaways from IMG Academy Football vs. American Heritage to Open the 2021 High School Season

Isaiah Hastings
Football

Isaiah Hastings Ready to Kick Off American Varsity Slate

Jalen Duren
Basketball

Top Hoops Prospect Jalen Duren Talks Starting and Finishing at the Top

Blue Cain1
Basketball

2022 SG Blue Cain Set to Build on Dominant Summer

71BA34C0-D3F1-4778-A417-87D57F531B29
Football

Northeast Pass-Catcher Ayomanor Focused on Three Schools, Nearing a Decision