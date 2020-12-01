SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Bensley Joseph Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: PG Bensley Joseph
Projected Position: PG
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds
School: Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy
Committed to: Miami

Frame: Lean and brute build with room to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Joseph is a quick and shifty southpaw who masterfully uses his speed to penetrate the defense and create for himself and his teammates. Joseph doubles as a tenacious defender and his strength allows him to finish through contact. 

Instincts: As a floor general, Joseph surveys the court exceptionally well and has the hoops IQ and skill set to effectively deliver passes to areas where he knows his teammates are most effective. His three-level scoring ability allows him to thrive as he remains in attack mode.

Polish: Joseph is adept at controlling pace, and though he likes to push the tempo is capable of running a halfcourt offense as well. His reads are elite as is his overall vision.

Bottom Line: Joseph is a bulldog of a point guard who brings a tough approach on both ends of the floor. He’s a gifted passer and keeps the defense off balance with his scoring ability, which will get him on the floor early at Miami.

Basketball

