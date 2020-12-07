SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate Blake Wesley Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG Blake Wesley
Projected Position: SG
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 180 pounds
School: South Bend (Ind.) Riley
Committed to: Notre Dame

Frame: Lean and long frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Wesley is a long scoring guard who uses his size and quickness to get to his points on the court. He’s agile with great footwork and has the speed to beat defenders down the court for breakaways. Wesley is stronger than he looks and finishes plays through contact effectively.

Instincts: Wesley ran the point last season for Riley and thrived as a floor general because of his playmaking ability and feel. His size and length serve him well in that regard and his elite shooting and driving abilities keep the defense off-balance enough for him to be effective at both. 

Polish: Wesley scores well with the ball in his hands and moves well without the ball. He’s fast and is often the first player down the floor on leak-outs, outrunning the defense for scores. He’s adept at following his misses and putting them back or keeping the play alive with tap outs. His size and motor make him a tenacious defender who has the ability to guard multiple positions.

Bottom Line: Wesley gives you a lot as a big guard because of his ability to slide over and run the show if need be. He’s at his best when he’s attacking and creating on the offensive end, but his motor and versatility are what will make his impact felt early at the next level. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American candidates: 1 Notre Dame commit named

SI99 revealed on Dec. 2; position rankings begin on Dec. 4

SI All-American

Caleb Williams Blog: Connection with No. 1 WR Egbuka 'Like I've Known Him Forever'

No. 1 recruit hosts several Oklahoma commits and targets in Norman

Caleb Williams

RB Recruit Deshun Murrell Down to Two, Closing in on Commitment

Verbal commitment, signing ceremony expected next week

John Garcia, Jr.

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Centers

SI99 takes a look at the top centers in the country.

Jason Jordan

Friday Five: Lea to Vandy? Meyer to Texas? Decommitment Drama and More

SI All-American's new feature, Friday Five, continues with five topics on our mind in college football and recruiting.

SI All-American

SI All-American QB Candidate Garcia Back on the Market, Miami Pledge Imminent?

Senior QB prospect decommits from USC as Miami Hurricanes push for pledge

John Garcia, Jr.

2021 Dream On-Field Matchups Series Part 2

SI All-American continues its new series with examining particular dream matchups on the field between elite 2021 college football prospects.

Edwin Weathersby II

Chet Holmgren Is No. 1 in the Inaugural SI99 Boys Basketball Rankings

Holmgren is considering Gonzaga, Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State and North Carolina.

Jason Jordan

SI99 Hoops: Meet the Top-10 Prospects

The top-10 players in the SI99 have been revealed. How did they surge to the front of the class of 2021?

SI All-American

Freak of the Week: Jonathon Brooks

SI All-American continues its latest football feature, Freak of the Week, highlighting the top high school football prospect performances nationally.

SI All-American