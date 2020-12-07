SI All-American Candidate Blake Wesley Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Blake Wesley

Projected Position: SG

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 180 pounds

School: South Bend (Ind.) Riley

Committed to: Notre Dame

Frame: Lean and long frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Wesley is a long scoring guard who uses his size and quickness to get to his points on the court. He’s agile with great footwork and has the speed to beat defenders down the court for breakaways. Wesley is stronger than he looks and finishes plays through contact effectively.

Instincts: Wesley ran the point last season for Riley and thrived as a floor general because of his playmaking ability and feel. His size and length serve him well in that regard and his elite shooting and driving abilities keep the defense off-balance enough for him to be effective at both.

Polish: Wesley scores well with the ball in his hands and moves well without the ball. He’s fast and is often the first player down the floor on leak-outs, outrunning the defense for scores. He’s adept at following his misses and putting them back or keeping the play alive with tap outs. His size and motor make him a tenacious defender who has the ability to guard multiple positions.

Bottom Line: Wesley gives you a lot as a big guard because of his ability to slide over and run the show if need be. He’s at his best when he’s attacking and creating on the offensive end, but his motor and versatility are what will make his impact felt early at the next level.