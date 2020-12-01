SI All-American Candidate Bobby Pettiford Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PG Bobby Pettiford

Projected Position: PG

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds

School: Creedmore (N.C.) South Granville

Committed to: Louisville

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Pettiford is a quick and fast floor general who is slippery as a ball handler, using a combination of special bursts and quick dribbles to get to where he wants on the floor. Pettiford is super athletic, agile and shifty, making him near impossible to stay keep out of the paint.

Instincts: Pettiford has great feel as a point guard and offers great balance as a scorer and facilitator. His vision is elite and he’s a vocal leader, quarterbacking his teammates to areas on the floor. Pettiford anticipates well defensively and hounds the ball, making him a complete lead guard.

Polish: Pettiford is always in control of pace on the floor, one of his best qualities as a point guard. He’s usually in attack mode as an efficient three-level scorer, but has the patience and high basketball IQ to recognize when to pull it out and run specific sets. He’s a true extension of a coach on the floor.

Bottom Line: Pettiford is a strong and athletic point guard who has the ability to take over games using his instincts. He scores efficiently on all three levels and is nearly impossible to keep out of the paint, attributes that translate into stock ascension and instant impact at the next level.