Elite 2022 Combo Guard Skyy Clark Commits to Kentucky

Jason Jordan

As much as Skyy Clark loves basketball, he’s clear that his impact won’t only be felt on the hardwood, evident in his organization of cleanups and prayer vigils following protests over the past few months.

“I will never be silent,” Clark wrote in his Sports Illustrated blog. “I feel like as athletes it’s important to use your voice on and off the court.”

On Thursday, the 6-foot-3 combo guard announced where the on-court aspect of his impact would be felt at the next level, picking Kentucky over UCLA, North Carolina and Memphis.

“The main thing was my relationship with Coach [Joel] Justus and Coach [John Calipari],” said Clark, a junior at Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy. “All of the Kentucky players that were in the bubble, they did amazing and all of the Kentucky players right now that are in the league are doing amazing. I don’t see why any player wouldn’t want to go to a place like that.”

Clark’s greatest asset is his ability to play both guard positions with an equally dominant impact. Clark’s hoops IQ reads off the charts and his combination of quickness, athleticism and shiftiness makes him a headache of a defensive assignment for the opposition.

Those attributes tend to gel well with Calipari’s uptempo, dribble-drive offense, which is designed to create easy and efficient scoring opportunities.

“Coach Cal’s thing is if you play defense, he’s gonna give you more freedom on offense,” said Clark, who averaged 26 points a game last season. “They’re gonna give me the ball and let me go. I know that they’re gonna help me be the best player that I can be.”

Clark is the Wildcats’ first commit from the 2022 class. 

