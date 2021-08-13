Overtime Elite Signs Elite 2022 Point Guard Bryce Griggs

Griggs is the second major signing at the point for OTE this week, after picking up Jazian Gortman.

OTE (Overtime Elite) landed its second elite floor general this week, announcing the signing of Bryce Griggs for its inaugural season this September.

OTE signed Jazian Gortman on Wednesday, both were considered two of the top point guards in the 2022 class.

In three seasons at Fort Bend (Missouri City, Texas), Griggs averaged 22.9 points, 4.2 assists, four rebounds and 1.7 steals a game.

That level of production had everyone from Houston to LSU to Memphis to Kansas, among many others, all in spirited pursuit.

“Bryce Griggs is a player that has been recognized as one the nation’s most promising playmaking guards and we are thrilled to welcome him to the OTE family,” said Brandon Williams, OTE’s EVP and Head of Basketball Operations. “Bryce has had one of the best coaches and mentors in John Lucas and has been attracted to the combination of an NBA caliber coaching staff, sports science, performance and nutrition focuses that will play a crucial role in his development into an NBA player.”

Griggs is the 15th player to sign with OTE for its inaugural season, joining elite players like Jalen Lewis, Amen and Ausar Thompson Matt Bewley and Ryan Bewley and Jai Smith.

Every OTE player will earn a six-figure salary, with a guaranteed minimum salary of at least $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime.

In addition, players will participate in revenue from use of their name, image and likeness (NIL), through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games and NFTs.

OTE head coach Kevin Ollie said that as a former point guard himself, he’s particularly “excited” to work with Griggs because of his skill set and potential.

“Bryce has elite talent which you can see when he has the ball in hands,” Ollie said. “But we’re also going to turn him into an elite leader on and off the floor. That’s the promise I’m making to him.”