Overtime Elite Signs Wing Francis 'LeBron' Lopez from the Philippines

Lopez was the youngest member of the Philippines National Team to participate in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Overtime Elite’s (OTE) brand new pro league won’t officially launch until September, but they’re already off to a good start with a young star named LeBron now firmly in the stable.

OTE announced today that Francis “LeBron” Lopez, a 6-foot-5 wing from the Philippines, has signed on to be part of its inaugural season.

“We’re delighted to have Lebron join the OTE family as we expand our international reach, bringing in top talent from across the globe,” said Brandon Williams, OTE EVP, head of basketball operations. “Francis is a young man who has impressed us with both the combination of pure passion for the game and self-improvement, physical athleticism, work ethic, as well as many leadership intangibles. He’s the kind of player we want and expect to thrive at OTE.”

Though he was the youngest member of the Philippines National Team to participate in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, Lopez showed great promise in limited time.

In his one appearance, he posted eight points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in just 10 minutes of action in a win over Indonesia on June 18.

Lopez was the final cut from the 12-man roster for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament and now the eleventh player to join OTE.

Last week, OTE signed Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland, Calif.) center Jalen Lewis, who is widely regarded as a top three prospect in the 2023 class.

The league has managed to reel in other elite prospects like Jai Smith, Amen and Ausar Thompson and Matt and Ryan Bewley, plus top international prospects like Jean Montero (Dominican Republic), Alexandre Sarr (France) and Nathan Missia-Dio (Belgium).

Every OTE player will earn a six-figure salary, with a guaranteed minimum salary of at least $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime.

In addition, players will participate in revenue from use of their name, image and likeness (NIL), through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games and NFTs.

OTE head coach Kevin Ollie said Lopez oozes potential.

“Francis is a high-flyer with his ability to play above the rim,” said Ollie, who also serves as head of player development. “We’re building a program for him that will develop his game more completely, so that he can achieve his dream of a professional career and as a leader on the Philippines national team for years to come.”