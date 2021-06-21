The Bryson Warren Blog: Coaches Calling, Kansas, Memphis and Tennessee State Visits, Peach Jam and More

Warren has been one of the most dominant point guards in the 2023 class this spring.

Bryson Warren is widely regarded as one of the top point guards in the 2023 class with a virtual who’s who of college basketball coaches (Tennessee, Florida, Memphis, Gonzaga, Kansas, North Carolina, and Duke, among many others) clocking his every move. Now, Warren, who hails from Link Prep (Mo.), has agreed to give Sports Illustrated access into his world by chronicling his life on and off the court in a blog.

What’s going on guys this is Bryson Warren starting off my new blog with Sports Illustrated! Just hoping to give you guys a look into what goes on with me on and off the court, so let’s get started!

The Tennessee State visit this past weekend was different! It was a great visit!

Coach Penny Collins was great I learned a lot that I didn’t know about Tennessee State and the vibe was definitely special.

They have a lot of great things coming to the school such as a new court and new practice facility funded by TSU Alumni/NBA Player Robert Covington. I got a chance to watch Master P’s son Hercy Miller practice with the team.

Tennessee State was the first school ever to win three titles back-to-back-to-back and for them to have so many draft picks and championships from 1958 to 1979, Coach Penny is trying to bring that back around. He was telling me that I can be one of the first ones to do it for the culture. He said if Ja Morant can do it, I can too!

Before that I went to Kansas for an unofficial and had a great time!

I got to meet with Coach (Bill) Self, Coach (Kurtis) Townsend, Coach (Jeremy) Case and Coach (Norm) Roberts and that was a great experience!

I got to see all of the facilities and loved it all. Coach Self told me that he felt like I was the kind of player with skills that you just can’t teach and that he loved to coach players like that. He said just like Frank Mason and Devonte Graham ran the show successfully, he felt I could have that same impact.

Just hearing something like that from a Hall of Famer like him was big for me!

I also took a visit to Memphis a couple weeks ago and I loved it.

I saw the first-class facilities and talked a lot to Coach Penny (Hardaway). It was just cool to be able to see everything then be able to pick his brain. He’s Obviously been to the level that I want to be at and he was a superstar there.

He felt like he could teach me everything to get me to that level, and when it’s coming from a guy with his resume that’s something that you have to listen to.

On June 15 college coaches were able to call and text all of us in the 2023 class directly for the first time and it was a busy day for me!

Tennessee, George Washington, Florida, Memphis, Tennessee State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Gonzaga, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Auburn, Kansas, Coastal Carolina, Arizona State, Oklahoma, UNC, Iowa State, Missouri, Wichita State, Duke, Marquette and Kansas State all reached out.

A lot of the head coaches reached out personally, so that made it even more cool!

It was a great experience for me; the phone has definitely been blowing up ever since, but that’s a great thing!

This is what I always wanted and now that it’s here; I’m just grateful to be in the position!

I’m not in any hurry with anything right now with my recruitment. I’m just sitting back and enjoying getting to know all of the coaches.

Right now, I’m 100 percent focused on EYBL and Peach Jam next month!

I’ve been playing with the Mokan Elite 16’s all summer and we got all the way up to the No. 2 team in the country, but now I’m gonna be running with the 17’s at Peach Jam and EYBL!

I’m looking forward to teaming up with Skyy (Clark) in the backcourt. He’s another great point guard and I feel like we’re gonna be strong. I’ll do whatever it takes for my team to get the win and I know he will too, so it’s gonna be tough for other teams.

I’m really looking forward to being able to play in front of more fans in July hopefully.

I think we’re all glad because it looks like we’re getting closer and closer to normal.

Some of you may know by now, but I will be transferring to Link Prep for my junior year. Coach (Rodney) Perry will be coaching and he’s from the Mokan family so I know I’ll be in good hands.

We’ve got four games that will be nationally televised on ESPN, so I’m just looking forward to competing every day and trying to get that national championship!

OK, well like most guys my age I listen to a lot of music when I’m training and just to kind of decompress. I’m listening to a lot of Lil Baby right now.

I’m mainly just hanging out with my family and relaxing when I’m not training or traveling.

I have to put y’all on to Legends of Tomorrow on Netflix! If you haven’t seen it make sure to check it out!

OK guys, I have to get out of here and get some more work in, but I appreciate you reading. Make sure you check back soon for the next one and be safe out there!

