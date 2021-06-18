Elite 2022 Point Guard Dug McDaniel Commits to Michigan

McDaniel is one of the top floor generals in the 2022 class.

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard reeled in the No. 1 recruiting class in 2021, and late Thursday night he made a strong move toward going back-to-back in that regard, reeling in elite 2022 point guard Dug McDaniel during his official visit to Ann Arbor.

McDaniel picked the Wolverines over Penn State, LSU, Arizona State and Georgia, among many others.

“Michigan felt like home,” McDaniel told Sports Illustrated. “You’ve got the two DMV guys on the team, and they’re always giving great advice about the program. The staff was so welcoming, and the bond was natural.”

And what was Howard’s reaction to McDaniel committing during his official?

“He just yelled, ‘Let’s goooo!’ right in the middle of the Crisler Center!” McDaniel said.

Howard’s excitement is understandable, McDaniel has been one of the most dominant point guards in the class this spring, averaging 19 points and eight assists a game for Team Takeover (Washington, D.C.).

That is a carryover from a dominant high school season at Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) where McDaniel pumped in 22 points and 10 assists a game.

McDaniel’s greatest impact in Howard’s system will be as a lightning quick playmaker who looks to get his teammates involved first but remains a capable scoring threat at all three levels.

A “perfect fit,” according to McDaniel.

“They told me everything is earned,” McDaniel said. “They play fast and I play fast. They run a lot of ball screens, and that’s where I thrive so they said I fit right in. Me and my family fully trust Coach Howard and I feel like, why wait?”