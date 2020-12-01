SI All-American Candidate Caleb Furst Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PF Caleb Furst

Projected Position: Power Forward

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-8, 215 pounds

School: Fort Wayne (Ind.) Blackhawk Christian

Committed to: Purdue

Frame: Lean and strong frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Furst isn’t an overwhelming athlete but he’s productive and engaged on both ends of the floor. He has a great motor and good footwork. He’s strong in the paint and uses angles well offensively.

Instincts: Furst has a high basketball IQ and it’s noticeable on both ends of the floor. He has great timing as a shot-blocker and creates space masterfully on offense to position himself to score efficiently. He’s a strong rebounder on both ends.

Polish: Furst is adept at exploiting matchups in the paint and passes out of the double-team exceptionally well. Furst plays to his strengths and doesn’t step outside of what he’s capable of offensively.

Bottom Line: Furst isn’t a big that floats around on the wing with dreams of transforming into a guard. He’s a productive post player who impacts the game on both ends. His rebounding ability is top-notch and will keep him on the floor at Purdue.