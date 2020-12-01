SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate Caleb Furst Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: PF Caleb Furst
Projected Position: Power Forward
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-8, 215 pounds
School: Fort Wayne (Ind.) Blackhawk Christian
Committed to: Purdue

Frame: Lean and strong frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Furst isn’t an overwhelming athlete but he’s productive and engaged on both ends of the floor. He has a great motor and good footwork. He’s strong in the paint and uses angles well offensively. 

Instincts: Furst has a high basketball IQ and it’s noticeable on both ends of the floor. He has great timing as a shot-blocker and creates space masterfully on offense to position himself to score efficiently. He’s a strong rebounder on both ends. 

Polish: Furst is adept at exploiting matchups in the paint and passes out of the double-team exceptionally well. Furst plays to his strengths and doesn’t step outside of what he’s capable of offensively. 

Bottom Line: Furst isn’t a big that floats around on the wing with dreams of transforming into a guard. He’s a productive post player who impacts the game on both ends. His rebounding ability is top-notch and will keep him on the floor at Purdue.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate JD Davison Highlights and Evaluation

JD Davison is a point guard prospect from Calhoun School in Letohatchee, Ala. Davison is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate A.J. Griffin Highlights and Evaluation

A.J. Griffin is a small forward prospect from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y. Griffin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jalen Duren Highlights and Evaluation

Jalen Duren is a center prospect from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla. Duren is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate DJ Wagner Highlights and Evaluation

DJ Wagner is a point guard prospect from Camden High School in Camden, N.J. Wagner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Amari Bailey Highlights and Evaluation

Amari Bailey is a shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Bailey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nnanna Njoku Highlights and Evaluation

Nnanna Njoku is a center from Sanford School in Hockessin, Del. Njoku is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Wesley Cardet Highlights and Evaluation

Wesley Cardet is a shooting guard prospect from West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla. Cardet is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Longino Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Longino is a shooting guard from Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pa. Longino is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate C.J. Noland Highlights and Evaluation

C.J. Noland is a shooting guard prospect from Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie, Texas. Noland is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jeremy Sochan Highlights and Evaluation

Jeremy Sochan is a small forward who plays for OrangeAcademy in Ulm, Germany. Sochan is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American