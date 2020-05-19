The Caleb Houstan Blog: Quarantine, GEICO Nationals, Recruitment, NBA 2K and More

Caleb Houstan is an SI All-American nominee and one of the top shooting guards in the country, regardless of class. This season, the 6-foot-7 sophomore was an intricate part of what some were saying could be the best high school team ever; Monteverde (Fla.) Academy finished No. 1 in the country and undefeated. Houstan led the U16 Canadian National Team last summer, averaging 22.8 points a game, and has everyone from North Carolina to Gonzaga to Oregon to Virginia, among many others all giving chase. Now, he’s agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey world, it’s Caleb Houstan kicking off my Sports Illustrated blog; just giving you guys a look at what my life is like on and off the court.

I’m quarantining like everyone else right now and, honestly, it’s not too bad for me. I go to school at Montverde in Florida, but I’m actually from Toronto, Canada, so this has given me a chance to spend more time with my family.

I’ve been working out a lot too, mostly working on my body and getting bigger and stronger.

It’s tough to think back on how our season ended because we all knew that we had a chance to do something special when we went to GEICO. We had a great season, going 25-0 and finishing No. 1, but we all wanted to get that national title to cap it all off.

I know the expectations are gonna be big again for next year with the team that we’ll have coming in, but that’s nothing new for us. We want to be undefeated and win the national title!

That’s what Coach (Kevin) Boyle wants and that’s what we all want so we’re working toward that.

I was really looking forward to showing everyone what I could do on the summer circuit and internationally with Team Canada. I run with UPlay Canada in the EYBL. It’s frustrating but we’re all learning to deal with this pandemic and we all just have to make the best of it.

My plans for the summer are to keep working out, hanging out with family and playing NBA 2K! Haha!

I think I’m pretty good at 2K, I was doing pretty good in the Nike EYBL 2K tournament, but I got killed in the second round.

My recruitment is cool for now; college coaches can’t hit me directly until June 15, but through my coaches I know that the schools that are reaching out right now are North Carolina, Virginia, Oregon, Michigan and Gonzaga; there are more, but those are the bigger ones.

I wanted to get out and play this summer and earn more and more offers, but I know that will come. I’m looking forward to next month when the coaches can start to reach out.

That should be fun.

Of course, I watched “The Last Dance” and it’s so interesting! I think it just solidifies that Jordan was the greatest player of all time.

School is going pretty well; we’re still doing classes online until next week. It took me a while to get adjusted to that, but the teachers were a big help and got me used to it so I’m staying on top of everything.

Other than that, I’ve been listening to that new Lil Baby album and anything Drake, so if you haven’t heard those yet I would recommend them.

OK, guys thanks for reading my first blog I’ve gotta get back to playing 2K!

Check back soon for the next entry.