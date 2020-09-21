SI.com
The Carter Whitt Blog: This is Why I Committed to Wake Forest...

Carter Whitt

Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) point guard Carter Whitt announced his commitment to Wake Forest on Monday, picking the Demon Deacons over N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Alabama, Boston College and many others. Whitt wrote an exclusive blog with SI All-American breaking down his thought process behind the decision.

What’s up guys, Carter Whitt here and I am happy to announce that I have committed to Wake Forest!

They have always been in the running with me and when Coach (Steve) Forbes got the job he was on me from the beginning.

That was big for me.

He’s a guy that I can talk to about anything and, most importantly, I really trust him.

I have visited there before, but not since the new staff has been there because of the pandemic.

Not being able to travel to see different schools made this decision even harder than it already would’ve been, but everything happens for a reason, and I believe that I’m going to the school that’s best for me.

I think it’s the best fit for me because Coach Forbes runs a guard-driven offense that gives a lot of freedom. I’ll be able to have the ball in my hands to create, which is when I’m at my best.

Now that I’m a part of the Deacons family I’ll definitely be coming after some talented guys to bring with me. I want to try and get Jonas Aidoo, Lucas Taylor and Alden Applewhite.

I feel like we could do some special things together.

I was already on track to graduate early so I’m sticking with that plan and enrolling in December. I’ll be there for the second semester so I’m just working hard to get things ready for that.

It just intensifies my workouts now to know that in a few months I’ll be part of a college practice.

It’s exciting and it’s something I want to be as prepared as possible for.

I can’t tell you guys how relieved I am to have this decision out of the way. It’s been stressful, but I know I made the best decision for me and that’s what I’m most happy about.

OK, guys I’ve gotta get going, but I wanted to give you a look into what I was thinking when I made my choice.

Stay tuned and go Deacs!

Don’t forget to follow Carter Whitt:

Twitter: @carterwhitt

Instagram: c.whitt

