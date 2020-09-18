SI.com
Elite 2021 wing Harrison Ingram Picks Stanford

Jason Jordan

St. Mark’s (Dallas) wing Harrison Ingram ended his recruitment Friday, picking Stanford over North Carolina, Harvard, Michigan, Purdue and Howard.

The 6-foot-6 athlete talked with Stanford coach Jerod Haase Thursday night prior to the decision. 

Ingram solidified himself as an elite prospect last November after posting 22 points and eight rebounds in a game against Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest.

Prolific Prep featured SI All-American Player of the Year Jalen Green and fellow All-American Nimari Burnett.

He went on to lead St. Mark’s to a state title, averaging 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists a game this season.

Ingram’s greatest asset is his versatility and the ability to effectively play and defend multiple positions, giving the Cardinal loads of options on how to use him in different lineups. Ingram has a high basketball IQ and great feel on the offensive end. He anticipates well defensively and is a capable rebounder on both ends of the floor.

Ingram is Stanford’s second commitment from the 2021 class, joining Prolific Prep guard Isael Silva, who is close friends with Ingram.

The duo gives the Cardinal an elite class already, but Stanford is also heavily recruiting Lovett School (Atlanta) center Ryan Mutumbo.

The NCAA’s early signing period for basketball begins on November 11. 

