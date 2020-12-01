SI All-American Candidate Charles Bediako Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: C Charles Bediako

Projected Position: C

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Schools of Interest: Alabama, Duke, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas.

Frame: Slim build with plenty of room to add bulk and fill out at the next level.

Athleticism: Bediako is agile and has great footwork in the paint. He’s long and wiry and runs the floor extremely well. Bediako is quick off his feet and has deceptive strength in the paint, which allows him to thrive in every regard from positioning to scoring to defending.

Instincts: Bediako has precise timing as a shot blocker and rim protector. His high basketball IQ and 7-foot-3 wingspan allow him to excel on both ends of the floor. As a scorer, he continues to progress with his back to the basket and has great touch around the rim.

Polish: Bediako is capable in the paint with great hands and feel on the offensive end. He stays within his capabilities and plays to his strengths. As a shot blocker, Bediako is masterful at staying patient and leaving his feet only when necessary. Bediako has the ability to serve as a one-man zone at times.

Bottom Line: Bediako is still developing on the offensive end but has continued to progress as a low-post scorer who can knock down short jump shots. He thrives as a rebounder/defender and buys into that role, making him an effective piece that will be able to help a school right away.