The Chris Livingston Blog: Georgetown Visit, Decision Date Set, No Cap and More

Livingston will make his college decision on his birthday on October 15.

Chris Livingston is a consensus top five player in the 2022 class and one of the most dominant wings in the country, regardless of class. This season he averaged 32 points, 16 rebounds and five assists for Buchtel (Akron, Ohio), and has everyone from Kentucky to North Carolina to Kansas, among many others, all giving chase. Now, Livingston has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on world, it’s Chris Livingston back at you with another blog!

I’m just getting back from the SLAM Summer Classic in New York, and we had a ball!

It was a great event to be a part of with a lot of fun being with top players across the country in one of the most competitive events year-round! I’m glad I was able to win the MVP award in honor of Terrence Clarke.

I can’t believe I’m done with AAU; it feels like things kinda flew by this summer, but it was a lot of fun and that’s what I’ll remember most.

I feel like I played well individually, but I’m a tough critic so I wanted to play even better.

Like I said, it was fun and I feel like I grew a lot as a player. The biggest area I felt like I grew was as a leader. We had a big stage all summer and performed under the bright lights every game, and in those situations you have to really demand more from yourself and your teammates.

I feel like when people see me they see the highlights and dunks, but this summer I felt like I was able to really showcase every aspect of my game.

I recently went on a visit to Georgetown and had a great time with Coach (Patrick) Ewing. I loved the campus and the people there. All of the coaches looked like me and they were really easy to talk to. My grandfather really connected with Coach (Louis) Orr too, so that was cool.

I know players that went there, and the environment was great.

I really enjoyed myself on the visit.

I’m visiting Tennessee State this weekend and Memphis in September.

My birthday is on October 15 and that’s the date I picked to make my final decision. No, I haven’t come to a final decision yet, but that’s the deadline I set for myself.

I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and just trying not to be too anxious. I just want to enjoy it and learn and talk to the coaches so I can get questions answered.

What I’ve really liked is getting to know the coaching staffs and having talks about everything.

I’m back in school now, but it’s cool.

I’m staying online this year again. That took some getting used last year, but once I got the routine it worked out well for me.

On the court, I just want to dominate more.

By that time, I’ll have my college decision out of the way, so I’ll be able to focus even more and lock in.

I’m really looking forward to that.

OK, I’ve definitely been listening to No Cap for a minute now and he’s the No. 1 trending artist on YouTube so definitely check him out. Also, Rio is another one I really rock with heavy; he’s a rapper out of Detroit that’s blowing up, so those two guys are the ones I listen to more these days.

Other than that, I’ve been playing a little GTA (Grand Theft Auto) with my friends now that the summer is over and I have a little more time, so that’s been fun.

OK guys make sure you stay tuned for the rest of my journey because everything is up from here!

Take care and make sure to check back soon for my next blog.

