adidas 3SSB: Chris Livingston Recaps Kansas and Kentucky Officials

HOOVER, Ala. – Chris Livingston is well versed in the nonstop grind that is the current live period when college coaches swarm sidelines and evaluate prospects at tournaments around the country like the adidas 3SSB.

Still, the intense competition is a welcomed break from his official visit tour which concluded late last month.

Livingston, widely regarded as a top 10 player in the 2022 class, took visits to Kansas and Kentucky and broke down the high points of each.

Kansas: “The bar was set really high after that first visit. I really liked the atmosphere, the coaches and players. When I was around the team, they really treated me like family, and I just loved the area too. The facilities were top notch. It’s just a convenient setup for the players so they’re able to get in there and get work in. The fanbase is one of the top fanbases in college basketball, and I could tell that. I’ve played there and the fans really made me feel wanted. They see me being the face of the program and really stepping in to help them win games right away. Coach (Bill) Self talked about how he could use me in different situations to help me improve my game and it was really specific. They’re gonna put me in the best position to perform and with their plan it could be big with NIL.”

Kentucky: “Well, geographically I love where it’s at because I have family in Kentucky and they were able to be with me on the visit. Coach (John) Calipari is a great person. You just wouldn’t think he’d be that cool because he’s a legend in basketball, but he’s very easy to talk to and just a guy you want to be around. Their plan is cool, he said the system doesn’t change but they change you to be ready for the next level. They’re all about preparation for the NBA there. They talked a lot about NIL a lot and what they’d have to offer there. I got to see them in practice and that was very intense. He really broke down to me how the dribble-drive offense works and how it would benefit me. Then the fanbase is probably the No. 1 with the effect they have on social media and in person. They love their basketball players there. The coaches really were on me hard telling me how bad they wanted me there. I enjoyed everything about it.”

This summer, Livingston has been on a dominant tear with We All Can Go (WACG) All Stars, averaging around 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists a game.

As for the second leg of his visits, Livingston will head to Georgetown later this month and Tennessee State after that; he said he’ll “potentially” take a visit to Ohio State as well.

Livingston’s hectic summer schedule hasn’t afforded he and his family the time to take a deep dive into which schools are standing out above the rest, a technicality that could potentially bode well for late comers.

“I’m still open to different schools,” Livingston said. “Since I’ve only been on two visits, I’m remaining open with everyone. It’s a big decision, so the biggest thing for me is to have all the options to make the right decision for me.”