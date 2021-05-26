The Chris Livingston Blog: Dominant Spring, Bond With LeBron, NBA YoungBoy and More

Livingston has been one of the most dominant players in the country, regardless of class this year.

Chris Livingston is a consensus top five player in the 2022 class and one of the most dominant wings in the country, regardless of class. This season he averaged 32 points, 16 rebounds and five assists for Buchtel (Akron, Ohio), and has everyone from Kentucky to North Carolina to Kansas, among many others, all giving chase. Now, Livingston has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, this is Chris Livingston and I teamed up with Sports Illustrated to show you what my life is like on and off the court in my new blog!

Right now, the spring circuit has been going great! I’m running with We All Can Go (WACG) All Stars on the adidas circuit, and it’s been a lot of fun! I’m averaging around 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists a game, but I’m just trying to get better every game.

I would say my biggest goal this spring and summer is to leave no doubt about where I stand in the class. I feel like here in Ohio I miss out on a lot of media attention because people don’t really come here to watch us and then I missed out on the AAU season last year with the pandemic going on.

I’m just ready to put on a show this summer and show everyone all of the things that I can do on the court. I want more exposure and all of that, but the only thing I’m focused on is dominating.

I’m playing with Mikey (Williams) on WACG and that’s my guy!

Of course, he comes with a lot of attention and all that, but he backs it up with his game and he’s a really humble person. He definitely brings the fans though! He’s got a big social media following and everyone wants to see us on the same team together, so we try to put on a show.

My recruitment has picked up a lot this spring; my latest offers came from Kentucky, North Carolina and Kansas, but I’m also hearing from LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee State, Akron, Memphis, Georgetown and a bunch of others.

I’m always open to all options, including the G League and things like that.

I think you just have to be open to everything.

I’m gonna set up some visits here soon; I don’t have dates yet but I’ll let you guys know when I figure it out.

I’m out of school right now, and I’m happy about that.

I finished with a 3.8 GPA and I’m proud of that. It was a struggle being away from the teachers because of the pandemic and all of that, but I’ve always been a guy who stays on top of his grades! That’s a big thing in my house, so I try and put the same energy into the books as I do on the court.

OK, so off the court, I’m a regular teenager; I love music and right now I’m listening to a lot of No Cap, NBA YoungBoy, Lil Durk, Lil Baby and people like that!

I would have to say that my favorite rapper is NBA YoungBoy though!

Everybody is watching the playoffs right now, and I’m always gonna rock with LeBron and the Lakers!

I have a great relationship with LeBron and he always helps me with advice. Even being as big as he is, if I texted him right now, he’d be there for me. LeBron’s a great person, he’s always giving me pointers and looking out for me. He definitely passes on great information so younger guys like me can win!

OK, guys well I’ve gotta get going, but I appreciate you reading my first one!

We’ll be in Houston playing this weekend, so stay on the lookout for that.

I’ll be back soon with another blog to update you guys!

Be safe out there.

