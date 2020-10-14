Elite 2021 Forward Daimion Collins Focused on Five

Daimion Collins is well-versed in recruiting enough to know that college coaches are constantly delving into all aspects of his life in hopes of finding a non-basketball topic to relate on.

To that end, ever since the multitudes of college coaches recruiting Collins learned he was an avid trail rider with a horse named Future, the check-ins on the American Saddlebred have been coming in abundance.

Luckily for Collins, he only has to answer those inquiries from five coaches after chopping his list of potential colleges in half.

Texas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Texas Tech and Kansas all made the cut for Collins, who said he would make his decision from this final list.

“It wasn’t hard to cut my list down, honestly,” Collins said. “These are the schools that kept recruiting me really hard and stayed building relationships with me every day.”

The challenge for Collins is the same challenge for recruits around the country, who haven’t been able to travel to see campuses and meet with coaching staffs in person.

“That’s the tough part,” Collins said. “Of course, you want to get a feel for the campus and be around the coaches to see how they are. It’s hard to do that on the phone, but this is what we all have to deal with.”

Last season, Collins averaged 25 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks a game for Atlanta (Texas). That type of production makes him a hot commodity with not only college coaches, but fellow recruits as well.

“I’ve had guys reach out to me trying to recruit me to the school they’re committed to,” Collins said. “It’s cool, but we all have to do what’s best for us individually. For me, I want to be used in a stretch-four role where I can face-up and go off the dribble and post up smaller players too. I’m looking at everything. It really set in that this is gonna be a hard decision; I just don’t know.”

In the meantime, what Collins is fully aware of is which coach is leading when it comes to inquires about Future?

“They all ask, but I would have to say that Coach Shaka (Smart) asks about him the most,” Collins said with a laugh. “It’s pretty cool to talk about with the coaches. They understand that I’m just taking my time with my decision. I don’t really have a date on when I want to decide, but I know that me and my family are talking about it more and more now.”