The Dallan "Deebo" Coleman Blog: Here's My Top Three...

Dallan "Deebo" Coleman

Dallan “Deebo” Coleman is one of the top scoring guards in the country with a “who’s who” list of potential college suitors. Now, he’s trimmed that massive list to just three and gave Sports Illustrated the exclusive breakdown on who made the cut, why and what his next steps are from this point.

What’s up world, it’s Dallan “Deebo” Coleman and I’m down to three schools in my recruitment: Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Georgia Tech.

I cut it from 11 to three and it was pretty tough to do with the pandemic going on because; obviously, I’m not able to get on campus to see the schools and only seeing the coaches through Zoom has been a lot different.

RELATED: Howard coach Kenny Blakeney talks Makur Maker

The biggest thing was that these three schools recruited me to play with the ball in my hands at the combo spot. They don’t want me to just be a shooter, they want me coming off of pick-and-rolls and creating with the ball in my hands.

That’s big for me because that’s the role I’m most comfortable playing.

With Ole Miss, they’ve done a great job of recruiting me, especially Coach (Ronnie) Hamilton. We just have a great relationship and they’re one of the few schools that is recruiting me at the one and two. They’re really pushing for me to have the ball in my hands creating.

With Georgia Tech, I have my longest relationship with them going back to fifth or sixth grade. They actually offered me back in the eighth grade and they’ve always said to me that I’ll have the ball in my hands from day one and I’d have big shoes to fill.

Texas Tech jumped on me during the pandemic, but they haven’t missed a beat since. I haven’t been able to visit the campus to see it, but I love their confidence. Coach Ulric (Maligi) always says they’re gonna win a national title this year, he never says we’re gonna try and win one, he says they will. That just shows me that they’re winners and everyone wants to be around a culture like that.

RELATED: Elite guard Trey Alexander to decide in December

My plan now is to get all of the information together to get a decision done.

I want to try and commit within the next two weeks. I want to be able to lock into my senior season and my first official practice is November 7.

I don’t know where I’ll go right now, but I’m working hard to make the best decision for me.

The only school of the three that I’ve been to is Georgia Tech, so what I do is talk to people who have gone to those schools or have experience with those coaches.

That has helped me out a lot.

OK, guys I’ve gotta get out of here, but thanks for reading about how I came to my top three schools, and make sure to stay tuned because I’m planning to have a commitment in the next couple weeks.

Don’t forget to follow Dallan “Deebo” Collins:

Twitter: @deebo923

Instagram: deebocoleman

