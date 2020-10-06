Elite SG Trey Alexander Will Decide in December

Trey Alexander won’t go as far as saying it’s “easier,” but more manageable is a perspective he can “definitely” commit to.

Last week when the 6-foot-4 shooting guard trimmed his list of more than 21 schools to just seven, Alexander said he felt a sense of relief to some degree.

Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss and Grambling State all made Alexander’s cut.

“It’s just less people to contact or contacting me,” Alexander said. “This process can be a lot sometimes, so to be able to focus on specific schools will help me make the best decision for me.”

The ultimate announcement will come in December, according to Alexander, but he could potentially cut his list once more before that.

“I’m deciding if I’m going to do that now,” Alexander said of another list trim. “Either way, I’ll decide before my senior season starts. I don’t want to be dealing with that in my last year.”

Last season, Alexander averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 assists and four steals at Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City, Okla.). This summer he played sparingly with different travel teams and averaged 24 points a game in just three tournaments.

“I’ve mostly been working individually,” Alexander said. “I’ve gotten a lot better at finishing with both hands. I’m better at coming off pick-and-rolls with either hand and learning how to be more explosive with my first dribble. That and my core work because that’s so important at the highest level.”

Alexander conceded that the pandemic has made the recruitment process “tougher,” of the seven schools on his list, Alexander has only physically seen Arkansas and Oklahoma.

“I don’t think it will make my decision tougher,” Alexander said. “Pictures and slides do it for me though. I’m less worried about seeing the campus and more thinking about what the coaches are actually saying.”

As a part of his information gathering, Alexander said he’s had multiple talks with prospects who have both committed to schools on his list and are considering schools on his list.

“OU has Bijan (Cortes) and I love him; we’ve always played well together,” Alexander said. “I’ve been talking to Daimion (Collins), who is looking at a lot of the same schools, too. At the end of the day, I’m gonna make the best decision to get me to my ultimate dream.”