SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

Elite SG Trey Alexander Will Decide in December

Jason Jordan

Trey Alexander won’t go as far as saying it’s “easier,” but more manageable is a perspective he can “definitely” commit to.

Last week when the 6-foot-4 shooting guard trimmed his list of more than 21 schools to just seven, Alexander said he felt a sense of relief to some degree.

Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss and Grambling State all made Alexander’s cut.

RELATED: Harrison Ingram commits to Stanford

“It’s just less people to contact or contacting me,” Alexander said. “This process can be a lot sometimes, so to be able to focus on specific schools will help me make the best decision for me.”

The ultimate announcement will come in December, according to Alexander, but he could potentially cut his list once more before that.

“I’m deciding if I’m going to do that now,” Alexander said of another list trim. “Either way, I’ll decide before my senior season starts. I don’t want to be dealing with that in my last year.”

Last season, Alexander averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 assists and four steals at Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City, Okla.). This summer he played sparingly with different travel teams and averaged 24 points a game in just three tournaments.

“I’ve mostly been working individually,” Alexander said. “I’ve gotten a lot better at finishing with both hands. I’m better at coming off pick-and-rolls with either hand and learning how to be more explosive with my first dribble. That and my core work because that’s so important at the highest level.”

Alexander conceded that the pandemic has made the recruitment process “tougher,” of the seven schools on his list, Alexander has only physically seen Arkansas and Oklahoma.

RELATED: High schools stars 'admire' NBA boycott of playoff games

“I don’t think it will make my decision tougher,” Alexander said. “Pictures and slides do it for me though. I’m less worried about seeing the campus and more thinking about what the coaches are actually saying.”

As a part of his information gathering, Alexander said he’s had multiple talks with prospects who have both committed to schools on his list and are considering schools on his list.

“OU has Bijan (Cortes) and I love him; we’ve always played well together,” Alexander said. “I’ve been talking to Daimion (Collins), who is looking at a lot of the same schools, too. At the end of the day, I’m gonna make the best decision to get me to my ultimate dream.”  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Several SI99 Prospects Set for October Commitments

At least five more SI99 prospects will soon come off the board and make college football commitments.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

Edwin Weathersby II

Elite 2021 Wing Alex Fudge Remains Undecided

Fudge will decide between LSU, Florida, Arkansas, Georgia Tech and others on Saturday

Jason Jordan

Caleb Williams Back in Norman, Talks Future Plans

Top recruit and Oklahoma quarterback commitment Caleb Williams is back in his college town, making the most of his time before his permanent move there.

Caleb Williams

Elite 2021 PG JD Davison Commits to Alabama

Davison is Alabama's second commitment from the 2021 class.

Jason Jordan

The Scoot Henderson Blog: Recruitment, Fall League, Leadership and More

Henderson has had recent calls with N.C. State, Auburn and others.

Scoot Henderson

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Mukuba Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Mukuba is a safety prospect from LBJ High School in Austin, Texas. Mukuba is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

No. 1 RB TreVeyon Henderson Bigger, Faster In Preparation for Ohio State

SI99 No. 1 RB and All-American Bowl selection TreVeyon Henderson details his mindset ahead of his final high school game.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

Edwin Weathersby II

SI All-American Candidate Cam'Ron Ransom Highlights and Evaluation

Cam'Ron Ransom is a quarterback prospect from Armwood Senior High School in Seffner, Fla. Ransom is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Tysheem Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Tysheem Johnson is a safety prospect from Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia, Pa. Sawyer is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

Elite 2021 Wing Jordan Nesbitt Commits to Memphis

Nesbitt is the Tigers second commitment from the 2021 class.

Jason Jordan