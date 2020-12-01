SI All-American Candidate Dallan Coleman Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Dallan Coleman

Projected Position: Shooting Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds

School: Callahan (Fla.) West Nassau

Committed to: Georgia Tech

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Coleman is agile, with a quick first step and strength to finish through contact in the lane.

Instincts: Coleman is a scorer who gets where he wants on the floor and has the ability to create space to get off his shot. His shooting ability separates him from the pack. He’s also an underrated playmaker.

Polish: Coleman has a high basketball IQ, with the ability to recognize situations and exploit matchup advantages for himself and his teammates. Plays at his own pace and picks his spots well on the floor.

Bottom Line: Coleman has great size, and as an elite scorer on all three levels he’ll impact the game in a variety of different ways. That will give him the opportunity to excel at Georgia Tech and potentially climb in his class.