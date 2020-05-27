SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Devin Askew Talks Pandemic Training, When He Could Be at Kentucky and More

Jason Jordan

Last week the NCAA Division I council reached a decision to allow colleges to begin allowing voluntary workouts for football players and men’s and women’s basketball players on June 1. Shortly after that, Southeastern Conference presidents voted that the change would take effect on June 8, after previously banning athletics-related activities on campus through May 31 in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.  

RELATED: Breaking Down Kentucky's No. 1 Class

That news has Devin Askew cautiously optimistic that he’ll be able to head to Kentucky sooner than he anticipated.

“As of right now it’s looking good,” said Askew, a point guard at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). “I’ve just been working and getting better, having fun.”

Askew said he has a Zoom called scheduled for tomorrow with the Kentucky coaches where he believes he’ll know more about when he’ll be permitted to come to Lexington.

Kentucky has yet to announce a target return date for its athletes.

“I think Coach will let us in on that information tomorrow,” Askew said.

RELATED: SI All-American Top 10 Recruiting Classes

Askew is a part of SI All-American’s No. 1 recruiting class, which includes Brandon Boston, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), Terrence Clarke, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.), Cam’Ron Fletcher, Vashon (St. Louis, Mo.), Lance Ware, Camden (Burlington, N.J.) and Isaiah Jackson, Water Mott (Waterford, Mich.).

Askew said he and his future teammates keep in touch via group chat plotting out how they’ll live up to lofty expectations associated with such a stellar class.

“We just talk about how special team are is and going out there and winning No. 9 for Kentucky,” Askew said. “I feel like we can do that.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Skyy Clark Blog: Move to TN, Quarantine Grind, Recruitment and More

Clarks Blogs About Move to Tennessee, Quarantine Grind, Recruitment and More.

Skyy Clark

Elite Center Moussa Cisse To Join the 2020 Class, Will Pick a College Next Week

Cisse is the top shot blocker in high school basketball.

Jason Jordan

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora Jr. on College Football's Timeline

Longtime NFL and collegiate head coach Jim Mora Jr. shares his unique perspective on the build up to a normal football season at each level on SI All-American TV.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

MattySolo

Caleb Williams Salutes Gonzaga College High School's Class of 2020

As his junior year officially comes to a close, No. 1 prep quarterback prospect Caleb Williams salutes the senior class at Gonzaga College High School.

Caleb Williams

Top Junior Wing Jonathan Kuminga is Down to Five

Kuminga is still mulling over a potential move from 2021 to 2020.

Jason Jordan

The Elijah Fisher Blog: Quarantine Chef, Recruitment, Garage Workouts and More

Fisher is the top player in Canada, regardless of class.

Elijah Fisher

Duke's Jon Scheyer Talks Pandemic's Impact on Recruiting, College Season and More

How would Cameron Indoor Stadium feel at half capacity due to COVID-19 pandemic?

Jason Jordan

The Caleb Houstan Blog: Quarantine, GEICO Nationals, Recruitment, NBA 2K and More

Top scoring guard enjoying his time back home in Canada during quarantine.

Caleb Houstan

Elite Players Learn Valuable Lessons From Michael Jordan’s 'The Last Dance' Documentary

Elite players plan to implement lessons from the documentary.

Jason Jordan

Caleb Williams Continues to Recruit Others While Junior Year Comes to a Close

As the junior campaign for elite QB Caleb Williams winds down, he lays out what's ahead both in the classroom and on the recruiting trail.

Caleb Williams