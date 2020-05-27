Devin Askew Talks Pandemic Training, When He Could Be at Kentucky and More

Last week the NCAA Division I council reached a decision to allow colleges to begin allowing voluntary workouts for football players and men’s and women’s basketball players on June 1. Shortly after that, Southeastern Conference presidents voted that the change would take effect on June 8, after previously banning athletics-related activities on campus through May 31 in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

That news has Devin Askew cautiously optimistic that he’ll be able to head to Kentucky sooner than he anticipated.

“As of right now it’s looking good,” said Askew, a point guard at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). “I’ve just been working and getting better, having fun.”

Askew said he has a Zoom called scheduled for tomorrow with the Kentucky coaches where he believes he’ll know more about when he’ll be permitted to come to Lexington.

Kentucky has yet to announce a target return date for its athletes.

“I think Coach will let us in on that information tomorrow,” Askew said.

Askew is a part of SI All-American’s No. 1 recruiting class, which includes Brandon Boston, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), Terrence Clarke, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.), Cam’Ron Fletcher, Vashon (St. Louis, Mo.), Lance Ware, Camden (Burlington, N.J.) and Isaiah Jackson, Water Mott (Waterford, Mich.).

Askew said he and his future teammates keep in touch via group chat plotting out how they’ll live up to lofty expectations associated with such a stellar class.

“We just talk about how special team are is and going out there and winning No. 9 for Kentucky,” Askew said. “I feel like we can do that.”