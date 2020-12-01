SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate D'Marco Dunn Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG D'Marco Dunn
Projected Position: SG
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds
School: Fayetteville (N.C.) Westover
Committed to: North Carolina

Frame: Lean and built frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Dunn is an athletic scoring guard who gets where he wants on the floor using quickness and speed bursts. Dunn maneuvers past opposing guards using his agility and is a strong finisher at the rim.

Instincts: Dunn is a scorer, and while he has the capability to score on all three levels, he’s a marksman of a shooter with NBA range. He’s typically in attack mode, but has great feel on the offensive end. His capabilities as a ball handler make him more dangerous and he also has vision as a playmaker.

Polish: Dunn is a good rebounder for the position with solid length and he competes on the defensive end. He’s calculated with his movements with the ball, but also moves well without the ball. He only needs a small amount of space to hoist his jump shot and he’s efficient even under heavy duress. 

Bottom Line: Dunn’s stock should continue to rise because of his shooting ability. The fact that you can’t just key in on that in order to stop him further illustrates why his stock could be poised to continue climbing at UNC.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Zach Clemence Highlights and Evaluation

Zach Clemence is a power forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan. Clemence is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nolan Hickman Highlights and Evaluation

Nolan Hickman is a point guard prospect from Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. Hickman is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Dontrez Styles Highlights and Evaluation

Dontrez Styles is a forward from Kinston High School in Kinston, N.C. Styles is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Keon Edwards Highlights and Evaluation

Keon Edwards is a shooting guard prospect from Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz. Edwards is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Arthur Kaluma Highlights and Evaluation

Arthur Kaluma is a power forward prospect from Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Ariz. Kaluma is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isael Silva Highlights and Evaluation

Isael Silva is a point guard prospect from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. Silva is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jackson Grant Highlights and Evaluation

Jackson Grant is a center prospect from Olympia High School in Olympia, Wash. Grant is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Rahsool Diggins Highlights and Evaluation

Rahsool Diggins is a point guard from Archbishop Wood Catholic High School in Warminster, Pa. Diggins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Benny Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Benny Williams is a power forward prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Williams is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Micawber Etienne Highlights and Evaluation

Micawber Etienne is a center prospect from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. Etienne is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American