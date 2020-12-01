SI All-American Candidate D'Marco Dunn Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG D'Marco Dunn

Projected Position: SG

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds

School: Fayetteville (N.C.) Westover

Committed to: North Carolina

Frame: Lean and built frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Dunn is an athletic scoring guard who gets where he wants on the floor using quickness and speed bursts. Dunn maneuvers past opposing guards using his agility and is a strong finisher at the rim.

Instincts: Dunn is a scorer, and while he has the capability to score on all three levels, he’s a marksman of a shooter with NBA range. He’s typically in attack mode, but has great feel on the offensive end. His capabilities as a ball handler make him more dangerous and he also has vision as a playmaker.

Polish: Dunn is a good rebounder for the position with solid length and he competes on the defensive end. He’s calculated with his movements with the ball, but also moves well without the ball. He only needs a small amount of space to hoist his jump shot and he’s efficient even under heavy duress.

Bottom Line: Dunn’s stock should continue to rise because of his shooting ability. The fact that you can’t just key in on that in order to stop him further illustrates why his stock could be poised to continue climbing at UNC.