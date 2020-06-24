SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Top JUCO Point Guard El Ellis Commits to Louisville

Jason Jordan

Not in his wildest dreams did Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College point guard El Ellis ever think he would commit to a school he’d never visited, but Wednesday afternoon Ellis did just that, committing to Louisville over Oregon, Texas Tech, North Carolina Central, Georgia, Connecticut, Florida and others.  

RELATED: Cade Cunningham Happy to Stay Put at OSU

“I built a great relationship with Coach (Chris) Mack and Coach (Dino) Gaudio,” Ellis said. “Throughout the whole process they were on me hard telling me how much they needed me. The ACC, that’s the best conference in college basketball so having the opportunity to be on that stage, that’s amazing.” 

Ellis also pointed to the fact that playing in the ACC would likely give him multiple games in his home city of Durham, N.C., depending on scheduling; Duke is located in Durham and North Carolina, Wake Forest and N.C. State are all within an hour drive.

This past season, Ellis was named Panhandle Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.3 points, 4.4 assists and four rebounds a game. Ellis shot 48.3 percent from the field, 41.4 percent from three and 83.9 percent from the free-throw line.

RELATED: Pitt coach Jeff Capel 'Passionate' about change to social injustice

“The staff was so excited when I told them,” Ellis said. “They’ve been recruiting me since February so to hear me say that I’m coming they were very excited. I always thought I would be the kid to go on my visit and make my decision on the visit. This pandemic has been crazy. I’m so happy to have it off my shoulders, now I can focus on having a great year at Tallahassee.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Point Guard Cade Cunningham Feels Responsibility to Speak Out on Social Injustice

Cunningham is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jason Jordan

Cade Cunningham ‘Happy’ With Decision to Stay at Oklahoma State

Cunningham is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jason Jordan

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora on CFB Recruiting Conversations Changing

SI All-American TV is back with former NFL and collegiate head coach Jim Mora, here to expand the college football recruiting conversation amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

John Garcia, Jr.

Caleb Williams Blog: Preparing for Elite 11 Finals, Fireworks to Come

The top QB in the land is preparing for the most prestigious quarterback event on the calendar, the Elite 11 Finals. Caleb Williams blogs about the build up and shares a sample of his prep work with SI All-American.

Caleb Williams

Cade Cunningham Staying Put at Oklahoma State Means a Similar Scenario for Him Next March

Cunningham was named to the SI All-American first team this past season.

Jason Jordan

The Skyy Clark Blog: Being a Freedom Fighter, Coaches Calling Directly, Tupac the GOAT and more

Clark blogs about fighting injustice, recruiting and more.

Skyy Clark

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora Says College Football Coaches 'Have to Be Vulnerable'

As examples of social unrest continue across college campuses nationwide, college football coaches have to be a part of the change. Jim Mora calls for listening and vulnerability from that group in the latest edition of SI All-American TV.

John Garcia, Jr.

The Jaden Bradley Blog: Speaking Out Against Social Injustice, New School and More

Bradley blogs about special injustice, transferring to IMG Academy and more.

Jaden Bradley

Caleb Williams Blogs About Perspective, Protesting and Power

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams looks back on a week of family, empowerment and more in the latest installment of 'All on the Line.'

Caleb Williams

by

NavyDog

Elite 2022 Prospects Excited to Talk to Coaches Directly Now Per NCAA Rules

College coaches can contact prospects on June 15 after their sophomore year.

Jason Jordan