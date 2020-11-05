SI.com
The Elijah Fisher Blog: Preseason Prep, Recruitment and More

Elijah Fisher

Elijah Fisher is on a shortlist to claim “top sophomore in the country” with the early NBA Draft buzz that accompanies the hype. This season he’s averaging 30 points and 14 rebounds a game at Crestwood Prep College (Toronto) after pumping in 35 points and 15 rebounds a game last summer with Grassroots Elite (Canada). Now, Fisher has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up guys, it’s Elijah Fisher back at you with another Sport Illustrated blog.

Right now, me and my teammates are working!

We don’t know what’s gonna happen with the season, but in the meantime we’re working hard. We’re doing a lot of skill development and competing and getting better.

We’re all hoping that they open things up so we’ll be able to get out and compete against some of the best teams here and in the US.

I feel like my confidence has grown so much in this time off in the pandemic.

I just feel like I think the game through more. I’m feeling more confident about my scoring ability at every level, so I’m able to take advantage of matchups so much easier.

I feel like I’m the best player, regardless of class or country; now I just want to go out and prove it.

I want to play against whoever this year, I want the matchup with everyone.

The recruitment is still pretty steady, Eastern Michigan reached out recently and the same schools like Syracuse, Oregon State, Texas A&M, Dayton, Morgan State, Tennessee and others are still calling a lot.

School is going great for me; I have all A’s and B’s.

I feel like I have a good handle on everything; I’m doing half virtual and half in-person and that’s been pretty cool so far. It’s different, but I feel like I’ve gotten used to it.

I know I usually give you guys a new meal that I’ve cooked recently, but, honestly, I haven’t really cooked anything new lately.

On the music side I’m still listening to G Herbo, Gunna, Lil Baby and YoungBoy.

OK guys I have to get back to working out so I’m gonna end this now, but I appreciate you reading and make sure you come back soon to check my next blog update out!

Be safe.

Don’t forget to follow Elijah Fisher:

Instagram: iamelijahfisher

Twitter: @iamelijahfisher

