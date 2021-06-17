The Elijah Fisher Blog: Training With Canadian National Team, Recruitment and More

Fisher has added 30 pounds of muscle over the last year as he preps for the July live period.

Elijah Fisher is on a shortlist to claim “top rising junior in the country” with the early NBA Draft buzz that accompanies the hype. Last season he averaged 30 points and 14 rebounds a game at Crestwood Prep College (Toronto). Now, Fisher has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on everyone, it’s Elijah Fisher back with another Sports Illustrated blog!

The big news for me right now is definitely training camp for the U19 Canadian National team! We’ll be training at Montverde Academy starting on Friday and I’m so excited!

I take a lot of pride in playing for my country and after basically not being able to play for the last year here in Canada, I’m pretty eager to get out there and show what I’ve been working on.

I know there will be a lot of great competition out there, but that’s the best part!

I’m really confident in my ability, and I know that I’ve been putting in that work.

Elijah Fisher is the top Canadian prospect in the 2023 class. Universal Hoops

I just want to get there and separate myself from other players with my all-around game.

I just got back from the Bahamas, and I played in a couple of things with my team, but I’m ready to get back to the top-level competition.

I cannot wait until July because my team Grassroots Canada will be on the adidas circuit playing against the top players in the U.S.

I know that this training camp will get me ready for that level of competition, so next month I’ll be able to just get out there and kill!

It’s been frustrating not being able to show what I’ve been working on, but it’s all good because we’re back now!

I think the thing that’s improved most with my game is my jump shot. I’m just a lot more accurate and I’m able to shoot off the dribble easier now too. That was something I’ve put a lot of work into and I’m a lot more confident with it now.

I’ve also added muscle mass; I was at 185 and now I’m up to 215. I’m a lot stronger and I know how to use it to my advantage.

I can’t wait to compete!

Other than training, I was able to get down to the Bahamas with my friend and his family. I had a good time hanging out with them and getting away for a bit.

My recruitment is cool; me and my family have taken over everything to do with my recruitment. Everything is going through us and no one else, so we’re just looking to build the relationships and see what everyone is talking about.

Once we have some conversations with coaches, we may look at setting up visits, but, for now, it’s just about getting to know each other.

OK guys, I’ve gotta get going, but I appreciate you reading!

Make sure you check back soon, and I’ll have another update for you.

Take are and be safe out there.

