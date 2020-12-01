SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Emoni Bates Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: G/F Emoni Bates (2022)
Projected Position: SF
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-8, 200 pounds
School: Ypsilanti (Mich.) Ypsi Prep Academy
Committed to: Michigan State

Frame: Lean frame with plenty of room to develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Bates is a super athlete with great size and length who plays above the rim and finishes with authority. Bates is quick, fast and deceptively strong with the ability to dominate on all three levels. 

Instincts: Bates is a scorer to the core and remains in hunt of his shot or the slightest cracks in the lane that he can expose. His IQ is exceptional, and his playmaking ability is wildly underrated. 

Polish: Even with his motor in overdrive, Bates has great pace and tends to choose his spots well for a gifted scorer. Bates’ size allows him to guard all five positions and his tenacity is warrior-like on both ends of the floor.

Bottom Line: Bates is a gifted scorer with NBA marksman-like accuracy from the 3-point line. He has great size and length and plays with the chip of an underrated prospect looking to make a name. Despite the lofty hype surrounding him, Bates manages to exceed expectations, a telling feat. 

